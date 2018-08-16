North East
New Ferrari slams into tree in Korat
Been a bad week if you’re a supercar owner in Thailand.
Photos from Daily News show a red plate Ferrari that collided with the back of an 18 wheel truck on the Friendship Highway (Mitraphap) in the Si Khiw area of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The accident also involved a Chevrolet car that ended up under the truck in the roadside ditch.
The Ferrari hit a tree and was shown almost totally wrecked.
Daily News reports that four people were taken to hospital with injuries – two from the Ferrari and two from the white Chevrolet.
The accident happened in rain and slippery conditions shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). Police believe that the Ferrari was unable to brake in time. The accident caused serious traffic build-up in the area of the Lamtakhong dam.
On Monday a McLaren was back-ended by a black pick-up in Chonburi causing minor damage.
SOURCE: Daily News
North East
Good news from dams in the north-east
Whilst provinces bordering the Mekong River, and areas in Phetchaburi downstream of the hillside dams, are all under threat from flooding at the moment, the situation is a lot better in the lower north-east provinces. The Irrigation department has issued assurances today about the water situation covering some 77 dams in the region.
The Nation reports that 77 reservoirs in the lower north-east are stable and able to accommodate much more water. The Thai Irrigation Department has reported on the good news today, dispelling fears of dams collapsing.
Wiwat Thitirat-asawa, director of the Regional Irrigation Office 8 water management division says the situation in Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram with its Lam Nang Rong Dam and Nakhon Ratchasima, which has five large dams – Lam Takhlong, Mun Bon, Lam Sae, Lam Phra Phloeng and Lam Plai Mat are all under control and able accommodate more water.
Wiwat said the six large dams held a combined 600 million cubic metres of water and were overall at 53 per cent capacity, so there was ample room for more. He said his office was carefully managing the water levels to ensure a sufficient supply for the dry season.
The 70 medium-sized reservoirs in the region were under 80 per cent capacity, Wiwat said.
The Lam Chiang Krai Reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima reached 101 per cent capacity last week. So, officials conducted surveys downstream from Lam Chiang Krai, arranged for impeding dikes to be demolished and released water at 600 cubic metres per second to bring the reservoir down to 88 per cent capacity. No farmland was affected, he said.
STORY: The Nation
North East
English retiree electrocuted while mowing his lawn in Khon Kaen
Chiang Rai Times report that Brit Anthony Stratton has died whilst mowing the lawn in his garden in Khon Kaen. The 76 year old retiree was electrocuted while he was mowing the lawn on Wednesday afternoon. His wife discovered the body.
Pol Lt Col Gritided Supan of Chum Phae Provincial Police Station said, “We received a phone call from a woman named Saengdao Suwichon who told us in tears that she had found her husband dead in the garden of their house.”
41 year old Saengdao told Police that she left the house early in the morning to sell groceries in front of the Chumphae Industrial and Community Education College. She returned that afternoon and found her husband laying on the lawn, dead. The couple had been married over ten years.
Police say they found Mr Stratton’s body in the middle of the garden lying face up on the lawn.
“His face had an unusual shade of green.”
Chiang Rai Times reports that Mr Stratton’s body revealed a burn mark on his left thumb. Apart from a pair of white shorts, he did not wear any clothes or shoes, according to police.
“Next to him was an orange lawn mower with an electricity cable leading to the house. The cable went all the way through the garden into the living room because that was where the closest electricity plug was.”
To reach the lawn mower in the garden, Mr Stratton had connected two extension cords, damaged and poorly repaired with duct tape.
Investigators believe Mr Stratton was accidentally electrocuted while he was mowing the lawn.
Mr Stratton’s wife told police that her husband was a hard-working man and also loved gardening. He often spent several hours in the garden to do some gardening work, she said.
SOURRCE: Chiang Rai Times
North East
Mekong breaks its banks flooding seven Thai provinces
Persistent heavy rain and the overflow of water from the Mekong River and its tributaries has caused severe flooding in seven provinces in the north-east, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Chayapol Thitisak said this morning (Thursday).
The seven provinces are Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Roi-et are all under flood-alert after the Mekong River, and its tributaries, have breached their banks.
Persistent rains and the overflow of riverbanks in multiple locations was causing major problems for the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in the north-east.
In Nakhon Phanom, alone, eight districts have been flooded, affecting 398 villages in 56 tambons and 128,098 rai of farmland.
In Mukdahan, 15,534 people of 6,754 households have been directly affected by the overflow of water from the Mekong River. About 28,582 rai of farmland has been inundated. In Roi-et, heavy flooding in Selaphum and Phon Thong district has affected about 3,971 households and damaged 28,230 rai of agriculture land.
Meanwhile, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) says the regional group is ready to provide relief and humanitarian assistance to Myanmar amid the massive floods that swept through several regions and states.
ASEAN’s secretary general, Lim Jock Hoi, says in an open letter to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi that the ASEAN Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA) and the secretariat in Jakarta stand ready to provide any assistance, according to Myanmar Times
“It was with great concern that the impact that the catastrophe has had on an increasing number of people, requiring immediate provision of temporary shelters and aid assistance to the communities,” the letter said.
Last week, monsoon floods affected nearly 120,000 people and killed at least 12 people in the states and regions of Kayin, Mon, Rakhine, Shan, Tanintharyi, Bago, Magwe, Ayeyarwady, Sagaing and Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar Times reported.
SOURCES: Thai PBS
