North East

2 dead and 11 injured in Udon Thani road crash

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Two people have been killed and 10 injured after their passenger van smashed into a trailer-truck in Udon Thani yesterday (Monday).

The accident happened on Dong Rai-Ban Phue Road in Ban Khao around midday. A 38 year old truck driver, Aniroot Jadpong, from Udon Thani, fled the scene following the incident but later reported to police. He claims he lost control of the vehicle on the slippery road and the van smashed into the truck’s rear wheels.

Nearby was a white passenger van also registered in Udon Thani . The van was used on the Udon Thani-Ban Phue-Nam Som route. It had heavy damage on the front and was missing a door.

A witness says that the driver appears to have lost control in the rain and it slid into the opposite lane. The van was heading in the opposite direction and collided with it.

55 year old Rungthiwa Baokham was killed instantly. She was sitting in the front passenger seat of the van. The van’s driver and 11 passengers were injured and sent to Udon Thani Hospital. A 40 year old woman died in hospital from her injuries in the accident.

Local police have speculated that since the road was frequently used by trucks transporting raw rubber, latex could have dripped onto the road, making it slippery. They said another possibility was the lorry driver might have dozed off. The truck driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

North East

Truck carrying gas cylinders flips over in Udon Thani

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

Cooking-gas cylinders have toppled out of an overturned six-wheel truck on the Mitraparp Highway in Udon Thani’s Mueang district. The incident happened yesterday prompting the police to seal off the scene as a safety precaution.

The fully loaded truck lost control while heading towards the Muang Udon Thani Museum. The crash injured two people on board.

The potential of a gas leak resulted in police sealing off a section of the road, blocking traffic in both directions along that section of the road.

A car passing by at the time of the incident was also damaged by falling cooking-gas cylinders.

Food Scene

Mango Tree hosts educational tour to train global chefs in the art of Isan cuisine

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 27, 2018

By

Leading Asian restaurant operator, Mango Tree Worldwide, recently conducted a major educational trip to Northeast Thailand to teach its international chefs about the exquisite art of Isan cuisine.

Isan is the vast, largely rural region of Thailand bordering Laos, Cambodia and the Mekong River. Sometimes referred to as the “Rice Bowl of Thailand” and the heart of the country’s culinary scene, Isan is the birthplace of many of Thai cuisine’s most popular dishes, including som tum (spicy papaya salad), gai yang (grilled chicken) and laab (minced pork salad).

In order to allow its global team to better understand and appreciate Isan food, Mango Tree invited 20 chefs and restaurant executives from eight countries – Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Nepal, Japan, Hong Kong and France – to Northeast Thailand for a five-day journey of discovery.

Hua Hin

Flood watch on Phetchaburi, Nan, western provinces

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

An update on the flood situation in many parts of the country. PHOTOS: The Nation

Phetchaburi

Water levels in the Phetchaburi River are rising dangerously from the overwhelmed Kaeng Krachan Dam. The dam is now 109 per cent full and 22.46 million cubic metres of water are being released every day into the river.

“The river’s water level has already reached a critical point in the province’s Tha Yang district,” Thaiwater.net reported yesterday afternoon. Developed by the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute, the website also listed the Kaeng Krachan Dam as in a crisis situation.

From the dam, the Phetchaburi River runs through Tha Yang, Ban Lat, Muang and Ban Laem districts before draining into the sea. Although several resorts around the dam have already suffered damage from floodwater, relevant authorities still hope the water situation will be ma...
