Wealthy Thai heiress discovers she’s biologically unrelated to parents after DNA test

A privileged young woman, born to a wealthy family, has discovered she is not biologically related to her parents. Despite growing up in a loving household, she was often told by friends and neighbours that she bore no resemblance to her parents. This eventually led her to undertake a DNA test, which confirmed that she was not their biological child.

The woman, who had a strong bond with her family, was perplexed by this revelation. As a child, she was often told by friends and neighbours that she did not resemble her parents, with some even jokingly suggesting that she was adopted. However, whenever she questioned her parents about this, they assured her that she was their child and urged her not to overthink it.

Despite the reassurances, the continuous comments about her non-resemblance to her parents started to bother her, motivating her decision to study abroad after high school.

During one of her secret visits home, she saw a woman who looked strikingly similar to her, chatting with her parents in the living room. This woman turned out to be her mother’s younger sister, whom the family rarely spoke of as she lived and worked abroad.

Initially, the woman did not pay much attention to her aunt, despite having met her as a child. However, upon seeing her again, she was astounded by their uncanny resemblance. After days of contemplation, she decided to take a DNA test to verify her blood relation, which revealed that she was not her parents’ biological child. She instantly presented the results to her parents, who responded with stunned silence and apologies, devoid of any further explanation.

Quest for truth

In her quest for the truth, the woman approached her aunt, who unveiled the reality she had been oblivious to. Her aunt confessed that she fell pregnant shortly after separating from her husband and decided to keep her pregnancy a secret. After the birth of her child, she handed her over to her older sister to raise as her own, reported Sanook.

Eventually, the older sister found love and married. On their wedding day, the child’s real father discovered that he was the father of the child and expressed his intention to take his daughter back. However, the older sister and her husband refused, promising to continue raising the child as their own, especially since the father had remarried and had another daughter.

The couple she had always believed to be her true parents are, in fact, her aunt and uncle. Had she not stumbled upon this secret, they would have taken it to their graves.

