Good Morning ThailandPhuketThailandVideo

Thailand’s 45 day visa exemption policy | GMT

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video2 hours ago
201 1 minute read

https://youtube.com/live/tEMWlleRNQQ

Today’s Good Morning Thailand Show will explore a range of important topics related to Thailand.

The first topic is an investigation into a medical clinic in Pak Kret district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok, which is being conducted by the police after a breast augmentation surgery patient died six hours after the procedure.

The second topic will be the thousands of Russian and Ukrainian nationals who are stranded in Thailand due to the war between the two countries.

Related news

The third will be the possible extension of the 45-day visa-free stay for tourists from 64 countries until the end of 2023, as proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The fourth will be the current situation of global aviation, in which the Pacific Asia Travel Association is predicting a 71% growth rate for the region, but the industry is struggling to keep up with the huge demand and the resulting flight prices.

Finally, the show will discuss the case of an unknown foreigner who was deported from Shanghai, China, for testing positive for cannabis upon returning from Thailand, where marijuana is legal.

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video2 hours ago
201 1 minute read

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2023-03-29 15:35
They might continue the ruling. However will tourists stay for 45days is a big question mark. April & May are hot season. After that rainy season stats. September till November will be flooding everywhere. So it might be a bit…
TheDirtyDurian
2023-03-29 15:51
10 minutes ago, Ramanathan.P said: They might continue the ruling. However will tourists stay for 45days is a big question mark. April & May are hot season. After that rainy season stats. September till November will be flooding everywhere. So…
Faz
2023-03-29 18:53
3 hours ago, Ramanathan.P said: They might continue the ruling. After the elections and we have a new cabinet in place to approve proposals. 3 hours ago, Ramanathan.P said: April & May are hot season. After that rainy season stats. …
Chaimai
2023-03-30 08:45
What TAT want (or talk about) is rarely more than wishful thinking. Another forum suggests that is will automatically revert to 30 days........we will soon find out.
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video