Thailand video news | Thai women ranked 5th most beautiful in ASEAN, British tourists swarmed in Thai hotel room

For Thailand video news today, Jay and Alex share an American report ranking Thai women as the 5th most beautiful in the ASEAN region. British tourists were swarmed in their hotel room by 2,000 thousand moths while visiting Pai. A Russian tourist in Phuket was reported to police after spitting on a Thai woman and trying to slap her. Pro-cannabis protestors are gathering outside of Government House to oppose its reclassification as a narcotic drug, and Catholic monks spark controversy in Ratchaburi after shaving the heads of Thai boys. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is launching haunted tours aimed at Spanish tourists and Malaysia seeks to incentivise tourism by offering visa free entry. Singapore has announced it will lift its 34 year ban on pets in public housing.

American finance website Insider Monkey ranked Thai women as the fifth most beautiful in ASEAN, with Vietnam taking the top spot. The report, launched on May 31, includes 20 leading Asian countries, highlighting the impact of the beauty industry on rankings. South Korea secured the number one spot overall due to its booming beauty sector. Vietnamese women are praised for their soft skin and elegant personalities, with affordable beauty treatments contributing to their top rank. Thailand, known for its hourglass figures, anticipates its beauty industry to generate $6.7 billion in 2024, growing by 5.11% from 2024 to 2028.

Two British tourists were horrified after accidentally letting over 2,000 moths into their hotel room in Pai, Thailand. In TikTok videos, Jemma Sayer captured the alarming scene of the insects swarming their bed and mosquito netting. The tourists noticed moths entering through a gap by the door and tried to block it with a towel. However, when they opened the door, a cobra lunged at them, and the moths flooded in. A hotel employee can be seen inspecting the room with a headlamp and bat. The door was reportedly open for just a split second.

A Russian tourist in Phuket spat on a Thai woman and tried to slap her at the Wat Naka Intersection on May 29 over a traffic light misunderstanding. Phatchareeya Rattanatorrakarn and her husband filed a complaint at Vichit Police Station after the incident. The Russian man, angered by what he perceived as a traffic violation, confronted Phatchareeya, insulted her, and then drove away. The man later apologized via video conference through his lawyer, promising to return to Thailand in September to face charges of physical assault and insulting behavior, which carry potential fines and imprisonment.

Cannabis advocates in Thailand, led by Prasitchai Nunual, rallied in Bangkok on the second anniversary of cannabis legalization to prevent its reclassification as an illegal narcotic. Over 300 demonstrators gathered at the UN Office and planned to march to the Government House, demanding the government use scientific processes for cannabis regulation to ensure public accessibility. They warned that reclassifying cannabis could lead to higher prices and underground markets. Prasitchai and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thawatchai Kamoltham emphasized the need for specific legislation for cannabis, similar to tobacco and alcohol, to protect public rights and maintain access to medical cannabis services.

An online drama unfolded after pictures of young Thai boys with Catholic monk haircuts were posted on Facebook, raising questions about their consent. The boys, participants in the annual celebration of Saint Anthony Church Donmottanoi in Ratchaburi, had their heads shaved bald with a ring of hair, resembling historical Catholic monk styles. The church clarified that the haircuts were voluntary, with the boys compensated for their roles, and parents had consented. Despite the explanation, many netizens remained critical, questioning the appropriateness and voluntariness of the haircuts.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching a haunted tour targeting Spanish tourists. Deputy Governor Siripakorn Chiaosamut announced that the TAT identified a strong interest among Spanish visitors in haunted attractions. Thailand has many such sites, though they haven’t been officially promoted. The haunted tour aims to immerse international tourists in eerie tales and supernatural phenomena. Additionally, TAT is focusing on attracting LGBTQIA+ tourists with tailored events and attractions. In preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, TAT partnered with Carrefour to offer 2,000 tour packages to French tourists, leveraging the expected influx of visitors to draw them to Thailand.

Malaysia is boosting its tourism by offering visa-free entry to travelers from 134 countries, including those from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Schengen areas. Starting December 1, 2023, visitors from India, China, and ASEAN member nations can stay visa-free for up to 30 days. GCC citizens can stay up to 90 days for tourism or business. This policy, praised for its friendliness, aims to simplify travel and enhance cultural exchanges. The initiative is expected to significantly boost Malaysia’s travel industry, making it an accessible and appealing destination for international tourists and business travelers alike.

Singapore is lifting a 34-year ban on cats in public housing, allowing residents to own up to two cats in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats. The change follows a public consultation where 90% supported the move. Previously, the ban aimed to prevent issues like shedding, defecation in public areas, and noise. New regulations, effective from September, require pet owners to complete an online course, microchip, and register their pets, and take measures to prevent roaming. There will be an amnesty for households with more than two cats. The policy change comes as pet ownership and spending on pets have increased significantly in Singapore.