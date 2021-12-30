Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand

Omicron infections in Thailand have now reached 740 cases across 33 provinces. The government’s road accident prevention campaign, known as the 7 Dangerous Days Campaign, officially kicked off yesterday and will last until January 4th. Plans for a one-time cash payout to aid registered nightlife workers made unemployed by Thailand’s Covid restrictions are coming to fruition with the first round of payments going out yesterday.

