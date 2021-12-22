Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Update | No more test & go in Thailand, Omicron update

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Registration closed at midnight last night for travellers wishing to enter Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption programme and the Sandbox entry scheme, with the exception of Phuket. Super Typhoon Rai’s official death toll has risen to 375. A five year old girl was shot and killed while she was playing with her cousins at the village chief’s house in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. 31 Thais who returned from a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on December 15 have now been found to have been infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-22 15:01
Who couldn't see the closure of Test and Go coming? Predictable.... But Phuket being left out of the equation was positive...at least for me and my girl...at least for now. I totally understand the caution, but the reality is whether…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

How To Make Your Own Christmas Card
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand considers digital lottery to beat overpriced vendors
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Sponsored6 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation warns of dangers of sheltering amid distemper outbreak on Koh Kood
Phuket5 hours ago

Governor cancels plan to allow all night drinking in Phuket on New Year’s Eve
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Cabinet approves budget of 35 billion baht for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Update | No more test & go in Thailand, Omicron update
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai PM instructs officials to provide aid to around 4,000 Burmese refugees
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Poll shows most Thais fear New Year celebrations will spark another Covid wave
Video7 hours ago

Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

25 Thais returning from Mecca pilgrimage infected with Omicron variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Thailand22 hours ago

UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Kanchanaburi22 hours ago

Five year old girl shot dead while playing with her cousins in Kanchanaburi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,476 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending