Thailand News Update | No more test & go in Thailand, Omicron update

Registration closed at midnight last night for travellers wishing to enter Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption programme and the Sandbox entry scheme, with the exception of Phuket. Super Typhoon Rai’s official death toll has risen to 375. A five year old girl was shot and killed while she was playing with her cousins at the village chief’s house in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. 31 Thais who returned from a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on December 15 have now been found to have been infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

