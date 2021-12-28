Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year

Thailand is preparing for a potential outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, —with plans to revive the home isolation programme. The normally optimistic Tourism Authority of Thailand is feeling slightly more downbeat amid concerns about a potential Omicron outbreak. The southern island of Phuket is getting ready to welcome renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will help to ring in 2022 at the Saphan Hin public park.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.