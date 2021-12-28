Thailand
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Thailand is preparing for a potential outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, —with plans to revive the home isolation programme. The normally optimistic Tourism Authority of Thailand is feeling slightly more downbeat amid concerns about a potential Omicron outbreak. The southern island of Phuket is getting ready to welcome renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will help to ring in 2022 at the Saphan Hin public park.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Typhoon Rai death toll raises to almost 400, 83 still missing in the Philippines
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,305 new cases; provincial totals
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Vietnam reports first case of Omicron
51 electric motorbike taxis go for a test run, project by Electricity Generating Authority
Myanmar actor sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in anti-coup protests
Does Thailand recognise legal gay marriage from other countries?
UN praises Vietnam over its participation in peacekeeping missions
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Pattaya residents and expats accuse bank manager of fraud, hold protest
More than 5,000 refugees cross to Thai border as fighting intestifies in Myanmar
Thai woman faces charges over fake job posts for masseuse positions in Japan
Evacuation drills run for students in Thailand’s border region as violence in Myanmar escalates
Travel chaos continues into the week, Omicron and weather blamed
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT
Thailand News Update | Omicron Update & Impacts on Thai tourism
Governor cancels plan to allow all night drinking in Phuket on New Year’s Eve
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Environment4 days ago
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
- Phuket3 days ago
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
- Thailand2 days ago
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Recent comments: