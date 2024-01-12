Thai police apprehends deranged man who climbed onto car roof wielding a knife

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A deranged man wielding a knife wreaked havoc during his rampage at Building E, Ping Amporn Condominium, in Mueang District, Nonthaburi province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongrat Riansuwong, Deputy Superintendent of Rattanathibet Police Station, received a report about the incident and travelled to the scene with more than 10 patrol police officers. The officers brought a forked stick to stop the man.

The disturbed man in question, 26 year old Thanabadi (surname withheld) was found at the scene of the incident. The perpetrator took off his shirt and wore only a pair of white trousers with no shoes. Thanabadi set off on a rampage and destroyed objects in his path.

The police tried to calm him for more than 15 minutes but to no avail. Officers resorted to climbing the side of a wall to chase and capture Thanabadi. The mentally unstable man tried to escape and ran in the middle of Prachaniwet 3 Road. He then climbed up and stood on top of a passing car.

The police then proceeded to arrest the man, before coordinating with rescue personnel who transported Thanabadi to Phra Nang Klao Hospital for a physical examination. The man’s mother was also contacted and notified. Thanabadi was then transferred to Srithanya Hospital, reported Daily News.

From the investigation, it was learned that Thanabadee was in a frenzied state and was mentally unstable because he had suffered physical abuse in the past. He has never been treated for it. No injuries were sustained in this incident.

