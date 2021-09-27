Study says Covid has reduced life expectancy the most since WWII

The Covid pandemic has slashed life expectancy in 2020 by the greatest amount since WWII, says a study published today by Oxford University. The report says the life expectancy of American men has been reduced by over 2 years.

The report goes on to say that life expectancy dropped by over 6 months juxtaposed with 2019 in 22 of the 29 counties the study analysed. The study covered Europe, the US, and Chile. Overall, the study found a reduction in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries studied. The study suggests most of the life expectancy reductions can be attributed to Covid deaths. As of this writing, almost 5 million people have died from Covid, says a Reuters tally.

“The fact that our results highlight such a large impact that is directly attributable to COVID-19 shows how devastating a shock it has been for many countries”, says Dr Ridhi Kashyap, co-lead author of the paper.

The Oxford study shows bigger drops in life expectancy for men more than for women, overall. Noticeably, the biggest decline was for US men. In general, men have over a year sliced off across 15 countries, in contrast to women in 11 countries. Reuters says this has wiped the slate clean for progress on mortality that had been made in the last 6 years.

The rise in mortality in the US was mostly witnessed in those of working age and under 60 years old. In Europe, deaths were more common in people over 60. Dr Ridhi urges other counties, especially low/middle-income countries, to provide mortality data for future studies.

“We urgently call for the publication and availability of more disaggregated data to better understand the impacts of the pandemic globally”, says Dr Ridhi.

SOURCE: Reuters

