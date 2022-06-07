Singapore hails Thailand a leading digital nation in ASEAN

The Digital Economy and Society Minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, travelled to Singapore yesterday to sign a digital partnership agreement with Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Chaiwut, together with the Thai ambassador to Singapore, and the Thai PM’s secretary, met with Gan Kim Yong and agreed to promote 8 items on the MoU agenda: digital transformation, e-commerce policies, fake news centre, government data centre and cloud service, personal data protection, investment in Thailand’s Digital Valley and IoT Institute, and the development in digital skills and literacy.

Chaiwut and his team also visited Singaporean Communications and Information Minister, Josephine Teo, to discuss the personal data protection project in more detail. The 50 year old Thai minister revealed Singapore is ready to support Thailand in managing the program.

Chaiwut says the Singaporean government is interested in digital investment and wanted to help Thailand fulfil its high potential in that area and attract the attention of a new generation of investors.

The minister added he would discuss the digital economy agreement between Singapore and Thailand with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on his return to the kingdom, and is happy to hear that Singapore considers Thailand a leading digital country in ASEAN.

