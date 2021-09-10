Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86

In today’s episode Jay, Mike and Arina look at Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand, Vaccine Cocktail and F1 motor racing. Aswell as news headlines in Thailand such as: Just days after defeating a vote of no-confidence, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ousted Deputy Minister of Agriculture as well as Deputy Minister of Labour. The Ministry of Public Health is planning to launch a digital health pass platform to be used during air travel. In Phuket, 15 people were arrested on illegal gambling charges after police raided an alleged gambling den around midnight yesterday.

