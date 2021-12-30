Prachuap Khiri Khan, Koh Samui beaches have the cleanest water

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has just completed their 2021 Environmental Quality Audit of Thailand, and Prachuap Khiri Khan and Koh Samui dominated the list of cleanest sea water beaches. All top 5 beaches with the cleanest sea water were in the Gulf of Thailand.

The best seawater was one of 4 categories assessed by the study, which also analysed freshwater sources, air quality, and waste management.

The top freshwater sources were spread across the country, and the south of Thailand was found to have the best air quality. Bangkok topped the list for best waste management systems.

The release of the list prompted the Pollution Control Department to use the analysis to remind and encourage people to keep Thailand’s bodies of water clean and cared for. They reminded people to be mindful of leaving trash on beaches to keep the waters cleanest, suggesting to reduce the use of plastic bags or indeed any plastic and styrofoam and to try to use more recyclable and reusable containers.

(A meeting yesterday in Koh Phangan goes against this reminder, ruling that reusable cocktail buckets should not be used on the beach for Full Moon Party, only single-use disposable cups, angering locals and environmental activists.)

The PCD reminded people to adopt a “leave it how you found it” policy, asking everyone to collect all their trash and dispose of it in bins properly.

The list of the top 5 areas with the cleanest seawater at the beaches, freshwater and air quality, and best waste management is as follows:

Beaches with the cleanest seawater Ban Krut Beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan Ao Manao Beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan Lamai Beach, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Maenam Beach, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Best water quality from freshwater sources Upper Tapi River, Nakhon Si Thammarat Upper Phetchaburi River, Phetchaburi Nong Han, Sakon Nakhon Kwai Noi River, Kanchanaburi Li River, Lamphun Provinces with the best air quality Yala Satun Narathiwat Nakhon Si Thammarat Songkhla Provinces with the best waste management systems Bangkok Nonthaburi Lamphun Phuket Yasothon

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today

