Performing arts festival returns to Angsana Laguna Phuket

Angsana Laguna Phuket proudly announces the return of its enchanting Performing Arts Festival, featuring the captivating musical event ‘A Night at the Symphony.’ This April holiday season, immerse yourself in a mesmerizing concert showcasing popular classical works, commencing on 22 April 2023 from 6.30 pm onwards.

Siam Sinfonietta takes center stage

The esteemed Siam Sinfonietta, celebrated throughout Thailand, will once again grace the festival stage. Recently, the orchestra gained recognition for its appearances in two films, including the Oscar-nominated Tár, and for being named the official orchestra of the Oldenburg Film Festival. Under the baton of renowned Thai conductors Somtow Sucharitkul and Trisdee na Patalung, the concert promises to be an inspiring and soulful journey into the world of classical music, complete with entertaining anecdotes and snippets of music history from Somtow.

A musical feast for the ears

The concert will feature Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, conducted by Trisdee na Pattalung, and known for its dance-like rhythms and mysterious slow movement. The popular symphony has been used in numerous film soundtracks from X-men: Apocalypse, The King’s Speech, Mr Holland’s Opus, Westworld, and Zardoz.

Carmen, the timeless tale of the bad-girl gipsy and the bullfighter she falls for with tragic consequences, will be brought to life with many of the hits from the work, including the Habanera and the Toreador Song.

The delightful folk tale, Peter and the Wolf, will be narrated with the help of an orchestra that plays different roles, from a duck to a grumpy old grandpa. Lastly, Peer Gynt’s beloved lush and tuneful score by Grieg, including the ultimate scary troll song, ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King,’ will provide the perfect ending to this magnificent musical extravaganza.

Celebrated conductors at the helm

Somtow Sucharitkul, a renowned composer, novelist, and filmmaker, has established himself as one of Thailand’s most celebrated artists. Among his many honors are the World Fantasy Award and the European Cultural Achievement Award. Trisdee na Patalung, a talented conductor, has been recognized as one of the ‘ten conductors under 30 to watch’ by the Italian press and has conducted prestigious orchestras like the Scottish National Orchestra and the RAI Orchestra of Italy.

A night of music for all ages

Experience this unforgettable night of music at THB 700 per person, which includes access to the show and a complimentary welcome drink. Kids aged 7-12 enjoy half-price admission at THB 350, with their own welcome drink, while children under 6 enter free. Indulge in a selection of delicious dishes from food stations at THB 300 per item, featuring Charcuterie Board, Salmon Tostada, Vietnamese Banh Mi, Cheesy Hummus & Sun-Dried Tomatoes Veggie Panini, and Homemade Potato Gnocchi.

For more information, visit Angsana Laguna Phuket’s website at (www.angsana.com/thailand/laguna-phuket/experiences/event-a-night-at-the-symphony)

To reserve your spot, call 076-358500 or email: FBreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com

