Thailand

Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims

Published

 on 

Photo via เส้นด้าย - Zendai﻿

A non-profit organization is donating dream job uniforms to the children who lost their lives last Thursday as a result of the daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The gunman, Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman, killed 37 people including his wife and son before turning a gun on himself.

Those who survived the killing spree are in hospital but are showing good signs of recovery.

According to Thairath, the body of the gunman and his family were cremated two days ago at Wat Mai Nong Hin temple in Udon Thani province.

The cremation of the other victims will be conducted by the Ministry of Culture. The bodies of 19 victims are part of a funeral ceremony at Wat Rat Samakkhi in the Uthai Sawan sub-district, 11 other casualties will be cremated at Wat Si Uthai in the Uthai Sawan sub-district while six others will be cremated at Wat Thep Mongkon in the Dan Chang sub-district.

The abbot of Wat Si Uthai Phra Kru Boonhome Sookgamo reported to the media yesterday that a non-profit organization, Zendai, and other donors wanted to donate dream job uniforms to each child who died to wear during their cremation.

According to the report, a tailor shop in the northern province of Lampang, Nangta Shop, was hired to craft the dream job uniforms for the children. The owners of the shop, Santichai Simai, and his wife, Lalita Simai, informed the media that they offered the service and clothes for free.

The owners revealed that five different uniforms were ordered, such as a policeman, soldier, doctor, teacher, and astronaut.

The owner added that the unborn child of the pregnant teacher murdered during the massacre would also get a tiny policeman uniform too. The father of the unborn child asked the hospital to remove the foetus from his dead wife so he could have a separate ceremony.

Phra Kru Boonhome said each parent agreed to the idea but it needs to be approved by the Culture Ministry before they can allow it to happen.

 

Petpailin

Trending