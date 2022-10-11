Thailand
Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
A non-profit organization is donating dream job uniforms to the children who lost their lives last Thursday as a result of the daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province.
The gunman, Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman, killed 37 people including his wife and son before turning a gun on himself.
Those who survived the killing spree are in hospital but are showing good signs of recovery.
According to Thairath, the body of the gunman and his family were cremated two days ago at Wat Mai Nong Hin temple in Udon Thani province.
The cremation of the other victims will be conducted by the Ministry of Culture. The bodies of 19 victims are part of a funeral ceremony at Wat Rat Samakkhi in the Uthai Sawan sub-district, 11 other casualties will be cremated at Wat Si Uthai in the Uthai Sawan sub-district while six others will be cremated at Wat Thep Mongkon in the Dan Chang sub-district.
The abbot of Wat Si Uthai Phra Kru Boonhome Sookgamo reported to the media yesterday that a non-profit organization, Zendai, and other donors wanted to donate dream job uniforms to each child who died to wear during their cremation.
According to the report, a tailor shop in the northern province of Lampang, Nangta Shop, was hired to craft the dream job uniforms for the children. The owners of the shop, Santichai Simai, and his wife, Lalita Simai, informed the media that they offered the service and clothes for free.
The owners revealed that five different uniforms were ordered, such as a policeman, soldier, doctor, teacher, and astronaut.
The owner added that the unborn child of the pregnant teacher murdered during the massacre would also get a tiny policeman uniform too. The father of the unborn child asked the hospital to remove the foetus from his dead wife so he could have a separate ceremony.
Phra Kru Boonhome said each parent agreed to the idea but it needs to be approved by the Culture Ministry before they can allow it to happen.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
3 boat racers go missing in northeast Thailand after boat capsizes
Janitor finds young man’s corpse on fire behind school in northeast Thailand
ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park
Top-quality American Schools in Thailand
TAT going green to smash a Guiness World Record
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Worshippers wade through floods to get to temple in central Thailand
PM Prayut declares war on drugs to prevent mass shootings in Thailand
Pickup driver arrested after killing Bangkok road sweeper
Smog, Floods & Gun Confiscations in Thailand | GMT
Flights from Myanmar arrive in Phuket
Hot to trot at the Pattaya Bikini Beach Race?
5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Thais arrested for making 9,000 fake US$100 bills
Thailand News Today | Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Thailand4 days ago
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer