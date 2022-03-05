Malaysian minister announces vaccinated travel lane with Thailand, Cambodia

Malaysia’s Transport Minister announced today that the country’s government is preparing to start a Vaccinated Travel Lane with Thailand and Cambodia as early as the middle of this month. The minister said the VTL will follow the same model as the VTL between Singapore’s Changi International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

In the VTL, travellers who enter Malaysia take an RT-PCR test for Covid 2 days before departure, and then one on arrival, and get to enter the country without any quarantine.

The minister said in a press conference that officials are discussing which flights and routes to use for the VTL. He said he discussed the VTL on his trips to Thailand and Cambodia recently, and an official first announced the VTL planned with Thailand on February 25.

This news comes 3 months after Singapore had to temporarily cancel its VTL due to the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in December. Countries that had been on its VTL list also included the US, UK, and Australia.

