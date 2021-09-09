Connect with us

Thailand

Legal action against the Thai PM? Mixing Vaccines | Thailand News Today | September 8

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/fmALwIi3nr0

Thailand’s opposition parties plan to take legal action against the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and several of his ministers, following last week’s no-confidence vote that went in the government’s favour. From next Tuesday, health officials in Bangkok will replace two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with one dose of Sinovac, followed by a dose of AstraZeneca. An auto repair shop owner stationed out of the central province Saraburi, allegedly pawned cars that were serviced at his shop.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Trending