Is June 1 easing of restrictions meaningless? | GMT

Operators of nightlife outlets in Bangkok are frustrated with restrictions, there’s a Pepsi price surge coming to Thailand, Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street and Singapore and India are at the top of list of the 10 countries travelling to Thailand. All this and more on todays Good Morning Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.