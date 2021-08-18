GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18

Welcome to Wednesday on Good Morning Thailand. To control the large macaque monkey population in the resort town Hua Hin, local officials plan to sterilise around 600 monkeys. Officers at Phuket’s main Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the north end of the island will be screening Thais entering to see if they have outstanding arrest warrants. Across Southeast Asia there was a fall in new Covid-19 infections and related deaths over the past few days.

Thanks to our sponsors at Shambhala…

https://boatpattana.com/project/shamb…

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on