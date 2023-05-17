Dream about car leads market fish vendor to scoop Thai lottery jackpot

PHOTO via Sanook

A market fish vendor revealed he scooped yesterday’s Thai lottery thanks to a dream he had about his car.

Today, Thai media shared the unusual story of a fish vendor at a morning market in the town of Amnat Charoen, who went to the local police station with his wife to confirm his winning lottery ticket, which bore the number 132903, reported Sanook.

Wuttikrai, a regular fish supplier in the Amnat Charoen morning market, happily told reporters that he usually buys three to four lottery tickets for every draw. But before this round, he dreamt of his car, which had the registration number 2903. At the time, a lottery seller happened to be passing by and carrying the number that corresponded with his car registration. He decided to buy the ticket because he had not seen any other matching numbers available from sellers at the market.

Initially, Wuttikrai was unaware that he had won the lottery because he was being busy selling fish until almost evening. He checked the lottery results at 11pm yesterday and realised he had won the most significant prize, leaving him feeling overjoyed that he almost fainted. He plans to save part of the winnings while using some to pay off his parents’ debts and allocating some for charitable acts.

Wuttikrai and his wife, who both trade in fish, will continue their work as vendors in the market, as it is a long-established occupation for them. They have no intention of quitting their business, despite the life-changing lottery win.

In related lottery news, a Pheu Thai Party MP Udom Kanmuang was a lucky winner in yesterday’s Thai lottery, scooping an incredible 24 million baht. He had four matching tickets. But that’s not all.

A Thai Buddhist monk also won the lottery yesterday, scooping a 6 million baht jackpot in Thailand‘s national lottery draw. He says he will spend the money on making repairs at his temple in Nakhon Ratchasima province.