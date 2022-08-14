Thailand
Another Thai boxer dies from brain injury after fight in Malaysia
Another Thai boxer has tragically died from a brain injury after a fight. The boxer, known as Petchkeng Kaiyanghadao, had been fighting in Malaysia, according to his martial arts club at Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon.
In a Facebook post, the martial arts club described Petchkeng as a skilled fighter. Petchkeng had been an alumnus at the university. The post also noted how Petchkeng had trained many fighters to success at the 47th Thailand National Games back in March. The post used Petchkeng’s given name, Kittichai.
“The fight sports club would like to express our deepest condolences and send moral support to Kittichai’s family.”
The owner of a Muay Thai gym in Bangkok said on his Facebook page that he had given Petchkeng’s family 100,000 baht. He said he was worried about Petchkeng’s son who is only one year and eight months old.
This news comes after another Thai boxer died from a brain injury just last month. Like Petchkeng, Phanphet Phadungchai was also injured in one of his Muay Thai fights. Phanphet had fought against a Frenchman who goes by the ring name Anthony TFC.
With just one minute and 18 seconds left in the match, Anthony hit Phanphet hard in his jaw, and Phanphet fell to the floor and lost consciousness. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was found to be brain dead after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
Now that Petchkeng has also died, Thailand is mourning two fighters this year in what is known as a uniquely Thai sport.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Thais cautioned against fake government websites
Another Thai boxer dies from brain injury after fight in Malaysia
Expats in Thailand, Cartoon characters & Letting Loose | Thaiger Bites
VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2
Anti-Corruption Network complains of smelly wastewater in coastal Thai province
Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day
Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads
Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”
Singaporean car driver dead, 7 injured in Phuket crash with bus
FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand3 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Events3 days ago
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
-
China3 days ago
Another new virus found in China reportedly spread from shrews
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess