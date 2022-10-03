Connect with us

Thailand

3-year jail term for carrying crops, fruit & veg into Japan

Published

 on 

Photo by Jacopo Maia on Unsplash

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan warned travellers against carrying fresh fruits, vegetables, and crops into the country without permission. Anyone who fails to follow the instructions could face imprisonment of three years and a fine of 1 million yen, or about 263,000 baht.

Japan is strict on imports, especially for plants and crops, in a bid to cut out plant diseases. Sniffer dogs are deployed at airport immigration points to track prohibited products.

The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand today warned Thai citizens against transporting any fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, flowers, plant seeds, sprouts, or plant products to Japan.

The Commerce Ministry emphasised that almost all Thai fruits were banned, even ones that Thailand exports to Japan’s markets.

Some dried products are allowed but they require phytosanitary certification. For example, rice, millet, corn, buckwheat, wheat, soybeans, red beans, peanuts, cocoa, tamarind, coriander seed, dried flowers, herbs, and spices.

Most dried and frozen plant products are allowed without phytosanitary certification because they are for consumption, not for plantation. However, those products will be investigated at the airport checkpoints.

The prohibited or limited plants banned by Japan can be checked here.

Also on the banned list are meats, animal products, dairy products, some medicines, insects, soil, counterfeit designer products, and any child pornography. Japan also states you cannot carry cash exceeding 1 million yen, or about 263,000 baht.

If you wish to carry cash over 1 million yen you must report to Japan’s Customs Department in advance.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Japan All Pass | Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

