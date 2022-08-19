Kanchanaburi
Police shoot and kill major drug trafficker in Kanchanaburi
Police have shot and killed a major drug trafficker in the western province of Kanchanaburi, Thai media reported yesterday. The trafficker, a 30 year old man known as ‘Mot Daodam’ had been a major distributor of narcotics in Kanchanaburi, as well as Ratchaburi.
Ratchaburi police found out about Mot Daodam through small-time dealers they had arrested. A team of Ratchaburi officers then travelled to Mot Daodam’s house in Kanchanaburi. Mot Daodam tried to drive away in his truck but officers rolled up to block him from escaping.
Mot Daodam then fired three shots at the officers and rammed his truck into their car. The officers returned fire at Mot Daudam’s truck, causing it to plunge into a canal.
Kanchanaburi police were alerted of the incident and they arrived to find Mot Daodam’s truck in the canal and the car of the Ratchaburi officers with bullet holes in the rear window. Divers later went into the canal and found Mot Daodam dead from a gunshot wound to the head, and about 20,000 meth pills, and guns located in his vehicle.
Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all of southeast Asia, where the synthetic drugs trade is booming.
Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in east and southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.
By the end of April, Thai police had arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.
SOURCE: Matichon | Komchadluek
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Tourists by locals in Bangkok: mad, bad, and dangerous to know
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Shooting after comedy show in central Thailand, 1 seriously injured
UPDATE: Woman who allegedly abused a soldier is a police officer
Police shoot and kill major drug trafficker in Kanchanaburi
Thailand’s CCSA talk tourist stats, visas on arrival & home isolation
RTN’s ocean conservation activity accused of spoiling ecosystem
Ferocious cobra bites rescuer’s girlfriend in Chon Buri
Angry tourists demand refunds from tour operators in Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver saves teenager from suicide in eastern Thailand
UPDATE: BRN insurgents admits to Deep South bombings
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Guides41 mins ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews24 hours ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
-
Insurgency3 days ago
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
-
Hot Property2 days ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Thailand1 day ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years