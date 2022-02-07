Kanchanaburi
German man’s body found hanging, his Kanchanaburi house on fire
The body of a 63 year old German man was found hanging on a wrought iron fence and his house was on fire. Police suspect the incident is a suicide, but are still investigating.
The firefighters were summoned to Kanchanaburi Villa Housing Estate in the Tha Makham subdistrict of Muang this morning. Ten fire engines from the municipalities of Muang, Tha Makham, and Pak Phraek were dispatched to put out the fire that broke out at a two-story house around 3:30am, according to authorities. The fire was extinguished in roughly an hour.
Neighbours told police that they heard three or four loud explosions from inside the home and walked outside to find the house on fire. Firefighters and police discovered two 15-kilogram gas canisters on the second level, each encircled by four charred car tyres. First responders speculate that the man had set fire to them with the intent of burning down the house before hanging himself. But the investigation is still ongoing and his body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
The man was identified as Uwe Albrecht. Reports say he may have lived with his wife, a Thai national, at the home for the past decade. Reports say a distressing message was spray-painted inside of the home, mentioning a 21-year relationship.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Indonesia tightens restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise in the capital
German man’s body found hanging, his Kanchanaburi house on fire
Thailand homebuilder Seacon aims for 28% sales growth in 2022
Thailand News Today | Officials to discuss more easing of Covid restrictions
Bangkok officials to shut down more than 20 illegal landfills in the capital
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Samsung builds phones with old fishing nets, bets you’ll pay premium prices
Australia calls for the “immediate release” of economist detained in Myanmar
Police arrest man for allegedly stealing 4,900 euros from tourists in Phuket
US President Biden vows to work with Cambodia to promote US-ASEAN relations
Monday Covid Update: 10,470 new cases; provincial totals
Fire breaks out by Phuket viewpoint, 16 Thai and foreign visitors rescued
China proposes to donate two used submarines to Thai Navy after problems in purchase deal
5 senior police officers demoted for allowing gambling operations
Say goodbye to your PayPal account from March 7, services to relaunch in Thailand
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
Officers uncover buried car owned by an American who left Thailand 10 years ago
Greek travellers in Phuket claim 200,000 baht in cash was stolen from their car
Thailand’s mask mandate still in place, violators face fines up to 20,000 baht – CCSA
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Test & Go restarts, will the tourists come? | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus Phuket4 days ago
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
- Entertainment2 days ago
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
- Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
- Entertainment3 days ago
A night with the Junkies! Phuket’s Junkyard Theatre.
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with China and Malaysia this month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand wins “most popular destination” and other awards from Chinese travel magazines
Recent comments: