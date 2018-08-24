How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team

PHOTO: Adul Samon – ABC News

The 12 Mu Pa football players and their coach say they wanted to thank for the world for the outpouring of love and support that went into rescuing them from a harrowing subterranean ordeal. It was the first independent interview with the team sanctioned by the Thai government and the boys’ minders.

14 year old Adults Samon, the only member of the team that speaks English, said “We learned about love by receiving love from everyone.”

ABC news reported that the interview, which took place at Wat Phra Doi Wao in Mae Sai District, was arranged through the Thai government, on the condition that the topics be reviewed by child psychologists and other specialists caring for the team in order to protect the young boys’ well-being.

Asked what they took away from their time at the temple, the boys rattled off a list.

One boy said they learned “how to be patient.” Another, “to have a very peaceful mind.”

Thai PBS, reporting on the ABC interview, says the youngsters have all been enjoying being back in school and with their families. They have also been trying to adjust to their newfound fame, getting stopped on the streets by admirers wanting to snap photos with them.

One boy, Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 13, said his followers on Instagram have grown to more than 300,000. Adul now has 98,000 Instagram followers.

“I want to be a mechanic, to fix cars,” said 13 year old Mongkhon “Mark” Boonpiam.

“I want to be a Navy SEAL,” said 14 year old Ekkarat “Biw” Wongsukchan.

“I want to be an architect,” said 14 year old Natthawut “Tle” Thakhamsong.

Most of the boys said they want to grow up to represent their country on the national football team.

“I would like to express my gratitude for people from the whole world, officials, and volunteers that came to help us,” he said. “We promise that we will be good citizens to society. We will study, and we will love people around the world the same way the whole world loves the 13 of us. Thank you.”

You can watch the interview on America’s ABC news HERE.