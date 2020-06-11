Chiang Mai
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Real estate developers in Thailand’s North are a bracing for a slump in the residential property market, as the number of home buyers is dwindling and banks are imposing stricter rules on home buyers and reportedly denying mortgages. The president of the Chiang Mai Real Estate Association says the economic slowdown and lower confidence among buyers will lead to a further drop in the property market.
He says housing sales and transfers in northern Thailand slowed last year because of the US-China trade war. Many Chinese buyers were unable to get units transferred as moving funds from China to Thailand became more difficult.
“More than half of Chiang Mai’s GDP is from the tourism industry, which is stumbling. Many job seekers today are those who used to work in the hotel business.”
The president of the Phitsanulok Real Estate Association says his province will also see a market slowdown this year, due to lower purchasing power and weaker demand, in line with other markets across the country.
“As the virus spread in Thailand, some home buyers browsed housing projects online and decided to buy. Many of them were rejected for mortgages because banks have become more cautious than before the pandemic.”
A spokesman for the Real Estate Information Centre says the absorption rate of residential supply in Chiang Mai for all types of residences is facing a drop, from 2.5-4.2% per month in 2019 to 1.1-1.6% this year.
“Housing Developers should be more wary of launching new supply this year. Especially as market sentiment will be unfavourable due to the pandemic. Also a large volume of unsold housing developments remain.”
The REIC predicts that unsold homes in Chiang Mai will rise to at least 9,343 units by the end of the year; higher than the 5 year average of 8,694 and up from 9,149 units worth 35.42 billion baht as of the end of 2019.
Of the 2019 amount, 2,615 units worth 10.7 billion baht were completed and ready to transfer. The number of residential units being transferred in Chiang Mai this year is estimated at 12,156 units worth 23.14 billion baht, down 7.9% and 14.6% respectively from 2019.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Interested in more property news or buying property in Thailand - check out FazWaz today!
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Crime
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Sanook reports that a 49 year old disabled Austrian man, who thought he had found his soulmate in Chiang Mai, has been swindled out of about 10 million baht by his sweet-talking lover. Love blossomed as they continued their relationship online, and marriage was in the air… or so he thought.
The pair were the same age and she would care for him and help him cope with his disability. He bought her a house, 2 expensive cars and financed a shop. Then a man turned up claiming to be her brother, but in reality was her ex-husband. Now she’s disappeared and it turns out the house was never bought at all.
Police and lawyers have demanded cash and now the man is staying at a retirement home in Hua Hin while he figures out what to do. He’s in need of money for an expensive surgery, and has offered a reward for anyone who can track down the supposed love of his life, who turned out to be a common fraudster.
2 years ago “G.P.” came on holiday to Thailand, and despite a spinal injury that left him with limited mobility, he travelled all over the kingdom before arriving in Chiang Mai.
There he met “Amy,” also 49, a taxi driver. They immediately hit it off and she took him under her wing and they travelled extensively together. A relationship blossomed. Then he went back to Austria. They kept in touch via social media and his feelings grew stronger.
He made the decision to move to Thailand and promised to improve Amy’s life. Then came the financial commitments. He bought her a 4.5 million baht house, a 2.9 million baht Mercedes Benz, a 1.1 million baht Honda HR-V, paid a million for decorations for the house and financed her dream of a silver shop.
They decided to marry, making it easier for him to reside in Thailand. Then her “brother” turned up. He was obliged to buy frequent expensive meals for them all, often at a cost of 5,000 – 6,000 baht. Later he discovered this was her ex-husband.
Then it emerged that the money supposedly paid for the house was not 4.5 million at all but just a 250,000 baht down payment. She kept the rest, and the silver shop never existed. Now she has completely disappeared and he’s discovered that she has changed her name 5 times.
“G.P.” contacted Chiang Mai police and a lawyer, but they both needed money to act on his behalf. He says he’ll be happy if he gets back just some of his money and won’t press charges if he can get a settlement.Facebook page.
Crime
Chiang Rai policeman fired over torture death of university mascot dog
When the body of Tia, the mascot dog of Chiang Mai University was found in May, suspicions arose immediately. It was initially announced that Tia, or “Shorty” in English, had been run over by a car, and police later said a student had come forward to confess. But animal rights group Watchdog Thailand, based in Chiang Mai, investigated the incident and reported their findings to police.
Security footage didn’t support the original story, Now, one of the 3 police corporals who allegedly tortured and killed the beloved dog has been dismissed from civil service. The incident, which took place May 8, has shocked locals and students, and Watchdog Thailand has been pushing for justice. University students even floated a plan to build a statue dedicated to his memory.
Officers of the Chang Phueak police station reportedly found evidence of the animal being taken off campus at night, tortured and the body being dumped by the suspects.
Apart from the dismissal of one suspect, a committee is being set up to investigate the case further. National police chief General Chakthip Chaijinda himself has said he will ensure justice is served.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Unemployed elephants: Some return to the wild, others sent to work in logging business
The drop in tourism has had a huge impact on the elephants in Northern Thailand, leaving many elephants, you could say, unemployed. While some elephants are out of business and been taken back to their natural habitat, others are struggling in captivity and might be sent off to work in animal labour which some people may deem as unethical.
A reporter from BBC Thailand follow a group of elephants making the trek and spoke with those in the ‘elephant’ business. You can watch the video HERE. One owner, who goes by the name Uncle Eddy, told BBC, if the tourism industry doesn’t pick up soon, he will hand over his 57 elephants to a logging business in Myanmar.
The video from BBC Thailand showed Uncle Eddy’s elephants on short chains standing in a cement outdoor structure. He said if the elephants don’t work, then they don’t get exercise. Without exercise, the pregnant elephants would have trouble giving birth and the babies would eventually die, according to his commentary.
Thailand has a variety of elephant camps and sanctuaries. There is continuous debate on how elephants should be cared for in captivity. Some establishments keep elephants on a short chain, only to be taken out for rides or shows. Some businesses describing themselves as sanctuaries have elephants roaming the property and allow tourist to feed and bathe the animals. This ‘ethical’ model is becoming more popular with some of the tourism demographics visiting Thailand in the past.
The Chiang Mai-based Save Elephant Foundation started a project to return some of the elephants back to their natural habitats, Thai PBS World reports. From April to May, more than 100 elephants trekked north from Chiang Mai to Mae Chaem, a 150 kilometre trek.
BBC followed a small group of elephants led by the Save Elephant Foundation and said the elephants became very thirsty and some seemed to be “low on energy”. The charity’s founder, Lek Chailert, says the pandemic is a chance to get elephants out of the tourism industry.
“Tourists would be swamping into Thailand. The Covid-19 pandemic will give us time to think.”
SOURCES: BBC Thailand | Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
Thai medic blasts World Health Organisation for face mask U-turn
Covid restrictions ignored in Hong Kong as hundreds of protesters take to the streets
Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation
Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 10
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Electricity discount has been switched off
They arrived! One Thai/Australian family’s battle to re-unite.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Business3 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
- Business3 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand2 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Environment4 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Eva Brooks
June 11, 2020 at 10:11 am
No-one will buy in Chiang Mai while it records the worst air pollution in the world. In fact, everyone is leaving. The deliberately lit arson attacks that start the massive forest fires and irresponsible corn burn-off lead to suffocating and disgusting air pollution. Who will buy when this is still going on ???