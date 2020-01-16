More than 100 Chiang Mai students hospitalised with food poisoning | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
More than 100 Chiang Mai students hospitalised with food poisoning
There was chaos at Chiang Mai hospitals yesterday when around 130 students were hospitalised with food poisoning. The grade 8 students from Montfort College in Chiang Mai had eaten lunch at the San Sai scout camp when they began showing symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps.
There were an estimated 400 students at the camp: about 89 were taken to the local San Sai Hospital and another 50 taken to other Chiang Mai area hospitals. 30 doctors and nurses were dispatched to the camp in Mae Faek subdistrict of Chiang Mai’s San Sai to treat other students who did not require hospitalisation.
The senior permanent secretary for the San Sai district was called in to monitor the situation and was meeting with Chiang Mai’s governor Charoenrit Sanguansat. All but four of the children had been released from hospital after receiving treatment by late last night.
Details of the food poisoning remain unclear other than a boiled chicken dish with dipping sauce was served for the children’s lunch.
SOURCES: The Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One
Air Pollution
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Poor air quality and persistent haze is plaguing much of Thailand’s north today, with the worst pollution in Lampang province, just south of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. Meanwhile, a bit further south, Bangkok residents had more of the fine-dust particles, aka. 2.5 microns, in eight of the city’s districts yesterday.
The Pollution Control Department in the north has reported unsafe levels of pollution in 11 of the 15 air quality measurement stations – including Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai; City area of Chiang Mai; City and Mae Mo districts of Lampang; City area of Lamphun; City area of Phrae; and City area of Phayao.
A business owner in Chiang Mai told The Thaiger today that the haze and smoke is at its worst for months. ‘Neo’ runs a flower and giftware shop in central Chiang Mai.
“We are seeing a lot of customers come in today with face-masks and everyone is talking about the problem. Most of us think it is coming from sugar cane plantation burn-offs.”
The readings, in excess of 150mg in many locations around the north, are up to three times the Thai government’s nominal upper-limit of 50 mg of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre, and over six times the upper safe limit from the World Health Organisation.
In the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported high PM2.5 levels in eight suburbs – Klong San, Bang Khlaem, Wang Thonglang, Phra Nakhon, Klong Toey, Laksi, Bang Khen and Bung Kum. The capital’s most polluted air was in Bang Khen, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Three Thai passengers are in hospital after being routinely screened at Chiang Mai International Airport with suspected cases of the suspected “viral pneumonia” that is affected the Chinese city of Wuhan. A fourth person, this time a Chinese national, has been found to be infected with influenza A (H3N2), and repatriated to China for treatment.
The virus, which many initially feared was a return of the vicious SARS virus that killed hundreds across Asia in 2003, was first detected in Wuhan in December. As of January 5 there were 59 confirmed cases in Wuhan and another 21 suspected in Hong Kong as of January 6.
2019-2020 China pneumonia outbreak, also known as China pneumonia or Wuhan pneumonia, is an outbreak of pneumonia, which is occurring in Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China. The first case presented in Wuhan on 12 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, state media in China disclosed a series of cases with unexplained pneumonia. On that day, 27 cases were confirmed with seven in critical condition and two expected to be discharged. The rest of the cases were stable. – Wikipedia
Airports of Thailand, which manages five of Thailand’s major airports, is using thermal scanners to screen passenger arrivals from Wuhan. All three of the Thai passengers have “improved overall symptoms” according to doctors, but are being monitored in a quarantined area of a Chiang Mai hospital. Test results were not complete at this stage.
The Department of Disease Control is asking all travellers who have visited Wuhan, and subsequently become ill, to see a doctor or report to a local hospital.
UPDATE: A Chinese traveller arriving in Bangkok has been quarantined, bringing the number of suspected carriers of the H3N2 Flu to five, according to the Bangkok Post. The woman, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport around noon on Wednesday, is being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi where three other travellers have already been quarantined.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide
PHOTO: CTN News
A rescue worker dressed up as a homeless man to thwart a possible suicide attempt of a young student who was about to jump from a pedestrian bridge in Chiang Mai.
Withawat Sinworasrithaweekhun, chief of the rescue team, headed to the bridge in front of Chiang Mai‘s Maejo University overt the weekend after learning a young student was contemplating suicide and poised on the bridge, with an intention to jump.
He found the student sitting perfectly still on the edge of the bridge and peering down at the traffic below. The young man didn’t say a word, despite police efforts to talk him down for over an hour.
So Withawat came up with a plan. He changed his clothes into a dirty T-shirt and shorts and walked barefoot to a rubbish bin close by to the depressed student, and pretending to rummage through the garbage.
Police kept talking to the young man to distract him, all while Withawat edged closer. As soon as he got close enough, Withawat grabbed the youth from behind, swiftly pulling him back to the bridge and onto his own body so he didn’t hit the concrete floor.
Police then escorted the distraught student to the Maejo Police Station and contacted his parents.
“I didn’t mean to be a hero, I just wanted to save the young man. I succeded thanks to the police who distracted him.”
Recent research reported by The Thaiger reveals a disturbing figure that over 6% of university students in Thailand have attempted suicide. The findings have been highlighted by several students killing themselves in recent weeks. According to the research, most student suicide attempts are in dormitories or homes.
Common triggers, according to the research, are quarrels with friend and loved ones, learning problems, bullying and relationship issues.
“Health problems, anxiety, stress and poor ties with parents and friends contribute to depression,” according to Piyawan Visessuvanapoom, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.
“Given that half of university students’ lives are about studies, lecturers could play a role in preventing a descent into depression.”
