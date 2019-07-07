19 million baht put aside to rehabilitate controversial Doi Suthep land in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
19 million baht put aside to rehabilitate controversial Doi Suthep land in Chiang Mai
The Thai Judiciary Office says they will allocate 19 million baht for the rehabilitation of land at the foot of Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep – recently the subject of controversy and protests from local activists and environmentalists.
The plot was initially set aside, then developed as a site for court officials’ residences, but Chiang Mai locals said the development was eating into forest land on hill considered historically sacred.
The construction of court officials homes, costing the government nearly 1 billion baht, was close to completion when persistent protesters brought construction to a halt.
Sarawut Benjakul, secretary-general of the Judiciary Office, told a Senate committee that the conflict should now be over.
“We have already vacated the plot and provided funds for rehabilitation.”
He added that the government has already budgeted 800 million baht to build homes for court officials as well as buildings for courts within the Chiang Rai province instead.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai protesters petition Governor over Rinkham Intersection upgrade
An activist group is taking its protest about the upgrading of an intersection in Chiang Mai to the local governor.
The Chiang Mai Highway District Office 2, which has been tasked with overseeing the project, and Chiang Mai governor Supachai Iamsuwan will hold a press conference to address residents’ concerns at the Chiang Mai Government Complex next Tuesday.
The proposed works will see the Rinkham Intersection upgraded and resurfaced as part of plans to incorporate a lane extension.
The Alliance of Hao Hak Chiang Mai (We love Chiang Mai) group is warning that if the authorities proceed with the project, without first consulting residents, the group would file a lawsuit with the Administrative Court.
Bannarot Buakhli, the group’s leader, submitted the objection letter to Supachai via senior official Chucheep Pongchai at the Dhamrongtham Centre within the Chiang Mai Government Complex.
The letter urges the provincial authority to check whether the project had followed legal procedures and was in line with the province’s traffic and transport development master plan. The group also asked that details be revealed on the construction plan and the materials proposed for use.
The group cited an engineering expert at Chiang Mai University as saying the expansion wouldn’t help alleviate traffic jams; instead, it would create confusion among motorists.
Calling for the project to be suspended until its requests had been met, the group is seeking the establishment of a joint committee that includes representatives from the private sector and business owners in the adjacent Nimmanhemin Road, as well as academics, to study the impact of the project on the area’s economy and community.
Roadworks at the Rinkham Intersection in 2017.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai makes it into the world’s top ten locations to find a vegan burger
Being vegan may have been a bit ‘out there’ ten years ago, but in 2019 it’s all the rage and specialist vegan eating establishments are popping up around the world, including Thailand.
Dutch online moving platform ScanMovers.com decided to do some serious research into the matter, to determine the best place to find a vegan eating experience. They compiled a comprehensive in-depth report: The 100 Best Cities in the World to Eat a Vegan Burger. Chiang Mai came in at number seven!
This is the most comprehensive report on vegan burger cities so far, created over a period of six weeks, using wide-ranging data sets, and lots of real-life vegan burger-tasting experiences.
The top ten cities to find a vegan burger are…
The report was compiled by the ScanMovers Vegan Burger Team, with help from dozens of vegan burger fans around the world. Before they began, they needed to ask very important question: What is a vegan burger?
A vegan burger, also known as a vegan hamburger, is a burger made entirely from vegan produce.
Perhaps it is easier to list what is not considered ‘vegan’: butter, cream, eggs, cheese from cows or goats, milf from cows or goats, fish, shellfish, shrimp, lobster, gelatin, and honey. If any of these ingredients are in a vegan burger it is not really a vegan burger. It might still be a veggie burger, but not vegan.
The most common produces replacing meat in a vegan burger are: tofu, seitan, chickpeas, seaweed, tempeh, and pulled jackfruit. If that doesn’t sound delicious, what does..?
Vegan hamburgers appear to be good for many things: human health, animal welfare, CO2 emissions, and arable land (less animals = more land for mangos). If vegan burgers are so good, why isn’t everybody a vegan burger eater?
For one thing, vegan burgers are very expensive. In many cities, a vegan burger costs up to 3 times more than a meaty hamburger. This is a serious hindrance to mass market adoption of vegan burgers, but when veganism spreads further, prices will inevitably come down.
It also appears the masses are not always happy with the image of veganism, especially not the image associated with vegan-extremists, mostly found in animal rights groups. Luckily, these groups are being pushed to the fringes with the inclusion of veganism in the much more positive movement.
Here’s what the report says about the World’s Seventh Best vegan burger in Chiang Mai…
The Thai city of Chiang Mai has long been a tourism hop spot for exciting stuff like vegetarian cooking classes and healthy-mountain tea. In this respect, Chiang Mai is rather different than the rest of the country, where booze and boobs seem to matter more. In recent years, the vegan business has been booming too, with lots of new vegan restaurants opening, catering to tourists and locals alike. Chiang Mai scores with lots of vegan shops and a very friendly vegan burger price.
Full report HERE.
Chiang Mai
14 injured when Chinese tour bus flips at ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Facebook/Ruamduaychuaykan Foundation
Fourteen people have been injured after a Chinese tour bus overturned at the notorious ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ near Chiang Mai yesterday. All were taken to Doi Saket Hospital.
Three passengers were seriously injured in the incident that happened around 3.30pm.
The incident happened on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Doi Saket district, according to the chief of Doi Saket police.
Emergency responders arrived to find the Hana Tour bus overturned by the roadside on the dangerous curve. Passengers were already trying to get out of the overturned bus when rescuers arrived on the scene.
Out of the 14 people injured, 12 were Chinese tourists, plus the Thai driver and a Thai bus crew. Three were badly injured.
The 45 year old bus driver Thanong Tippor, was driving from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai but was unable to make the sharp curve, hitting a concrete road marker before flipping onto its side, according to Doi Saket police.
