A toast to female chefs – Women in Gastronomy 2019 Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
A toast to female chefs – Women in Gastronomy 2019 Bangkok
Leading female chefs and wine makers will gather in Bangkok for the International Women’s Day culinary forum at Banyan Tree on March 8.
The second edition of the global food forum Women in Gastronomy (WIG) organised by Gastronauts Asia will showcase an array of acclaimed female food personalities from Thailand and beyond. The full-day symposium will feature presentations and panel discussions, as well as a Bangkok street food lunch prepared by several of the chefs.
This year’s program will also introduce a new feature – women in wine – bringing together some of Italy’s most prestigious wine producers for tastings and more.
WIG 2019 will focus on Italy as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Thailand.
The event will be headlined by chef Cristina Bowerman from Michelin-starred restaurant Glass Hostaria in Rome, one of Italy’s most celebrated chefs. She is regarded as an inspiring chef in the mainly male-dominated field of haute cuisine. Bowerman completed a course in Culinary Arts in the US and returned to Italy in 2004. She won a Michelin star in 2010 for her highly modern cuisine, and she’s the only female chef in Rome holding the accolade.
The special Bangkok Street Food lunch will feature distinctive dishes by Nooror Somany-Steppe from Blue Elephant, Saki Hoshino from 80/20, Jutamas Theantae from Karmakamet, Pichaya Utharantharm – a judge from Top Chef Thailand, Rungthiwa Chummonkhon from The Front Room, Pantong Pratumpak from Err, Naree Boonyakiat, Rangsima Bunyasaranand and Renu Homsombat and Portntip Eumanan from Banyan Tree Bangkok.
On March 8 and 9, guests can also experience special Thailand meets Italy 4-hand dinners by Cristina Bowerman and first winner of Top Chef Thailand Chudaree Debhakam. Cooking together for the first time ever, Bowerman and Chudaree will present an exclusive tasting menu revolving around seasonal, local Thai ingredients. The six-course dinners will be paired with top Italian wines in a private area at Vertigo rooftop restaurant. The dinner costs 4,900 baht per person or 6,900 baht with wine pairing.
The conference and lunch on March 8 costs 1,900 baht while the wine master class and tasting is priced at 1,600 baht. The full day experience costs 3,200 baht.
Find out more by visiting www.WomenInGastronomy.Asia, or call (02) 286 7821.
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Is cooking endangered rays on ‘MasterChef Thailand’ OK?
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Despite experts confirming that fishing, cooking and eating spotted eagle ray is completely legal in Thailand, as Thai law still does not include the species in the country’s protected animal list, many people say that the use of endangered species as cooking material on the popular TV show jeopardised the efforts to conserve these and other rare animals.
Earlier on World Wildlife Day, which highlights the conservation of marine biodiversity, the reality cooking-competition show “MasterChef Thailand” had selected stingrays as the main ingredient for the program.
But after the show had aired it was noticed that the rays used in the TV show were the rare spotted eagle variety.
The discovery has sparked hot debate on social media over the legality and appropriateness of consuming this endangered marine species, with one side strongly pointing out that the consumption of endangered rays was unacceptable, while the other side argued that such stingrays were not that rare and their consumption was widespread in the Kingdom.
Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a leading marine biologist at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries, said the exact ray species that had been used on the TV show had not yet been confirmed, but it was very likely the fish were one of two spotted eagle species – Aetobatus ocellatus, which can be found in the tropical Indo-West Pacific region, or Aetobatus narinari, which live in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), both spotted eagle ray species have conservation status, as they are endangered by unsustainable fishing and habitat loss and their populations are in decline.
Aetobatus ocellatus is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list, while Aetobatus narinari is listed as near-threatened, Thon said.
The marine biologist confirmed that despite the international conservation status of both species, their consumption on the TV show would have been legal, because these ray species were still not protected under Thailand’s animal conservation law.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Royal Coronation schedule takes shape
His Majesty King Maha Vachiralongkorn has asked that his coronation ceremony should be ‘economical’ and ‘in line with Royal tradition’.
The instructions have been forwarded to Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, head of the coronation organising committee. The Coronation ceremonies will be held between May 4-6.
Describing the ceremony as second only in importance to the Royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Dr. Wissanu explained that no new constructions were necessary for the event, except for the renovation of some structures to follow Royal tradition.
Dr. Wissanu said the preparations are now 80% complete, adding that his committee is waiting for a ceremonial emblem, to decorate the traditional container of the water for purification, to be delivered from the Bureau of the Royal Household.
The same emblem will adorn arches to be built by City Hall, engraved on decorative pins and printed on flags to be flown for one year at government offices.
The deputy PM said the committee will send a selection of pictures of the King to the Bureau of the Royal Household from which the King will make a selection. The chosen picture will be used for decoration at all government offices.
The water for the purification bath will be collected from five major rivers, namely Chao Phraya, Bang Pakong, Pasak, Ratchaburi and Petchaburi. Water will also be collected from four “sacred” lakes in Suphan Buri province. The water is to be collected on April 6.
The water for anointing will be collected from 107 sources in 76 provinces across the country, together with water from the Grand Palace, on April 18 & 19. The anointing will take place at the Paisarn Taksin throne hall and will be attended by the PM, the president of the parliament and six chosen members of the Royal Family.
He said members of the public can attend the ceremonies to express their good wishes to the King on May 5 & 6.
On May 5, His Majesty will tour the city in a 7 kilometre procession from the Grand Palace to Wat Boworn Nivet, Wat Ratchabopit and Wat Chetupon and back to the Palace.
At 4.30pm on May 6, the King will appear on the Sihabanchorn balcony of the Anata Samakhom throne hall to grant an audience to the people.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, head of the coronation organising committee
Bangkok
18 busted in e-cigarette and vaping raid in bangkok
Whilst a new vaping and e-cigarette lobby group continue to push the government for a review on laws on vaping and e-cigarette products, the police are notching up more crackdowns on the sales of products related to vaping.
Read about the lobby group HERE.
Sixteen Thais and two Burmese men have been arrested in Bangkok for selling e-cigarette devices, nicotine chargers and baraku (hookah) tobacco-smoking products.
Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, in his capacity as deputy chief of the Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression, told reporters that the arrests were made at several night markets last night.
21 shops were found to be selling the illegal e-cigarette devices and baraku pipes and 18 people were arrested.
Police confiscated 81 e-cigarette devices, 1,127 bottles of e-cigarette chemicals and 777 baraku and other illegal items.
The operation followed a February 28 raid on the Klong Thom market in which three Thais and two Lao were arrested for selling the same kind of gear.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
A third of expats may have to leave – Survey on new ‘retirement’ visa extension
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
Is cooking endangered rays on ‘MasterChef Thailand’ OK?
A family of three grooms Vietnam’s most edible golf course
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
Royal Coronation schedule takes shape
18 busted in e-cigarette and vaping raid in bangkok
A toast to female chefs – Women in Gastronomy 2019 Bangkok
Event Round-Up – March 2019
The marijuana amnesty. What does it mean and how can I apply?
Parents urged to monitor children on ‘Momo Challenge’
Three fined for fishing illegally in the Mu Koh Similan National Park
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
Whale shark sighted off Phang Nga – VIDEO
Vaping network urges Thai authorities to rethink e-cigarette laws
Same same but not very different – Election 2019
44 baby leatherback sea turtles headed to sea in Phang Nga – VIDEO
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
-
South4 days ago
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Phuket4 days ago
Canadian motorbike driver killed in Phuket road accident
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
Beware: Dangerous jellyfish. Just don’t tell the Chinese.
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Patong Bay Hill Resort – where your holiday begins!
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Sleeping woman’s lucky escape from a snake bite in Bangkok home – VIDEO