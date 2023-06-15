An unlikely alliance: China and Palestine join forces, stirring US tensions (video)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Picture courtesy of China Daily.

In a move sure to infuriate the powers that be in the United States, China and Palestine yesterday agreed to establish a strategic partnership and seek to find solutions to peace and the “legitimate national rights” of the Arab state oppressed by Israel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with full military honours at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi, who called China’s “strategic partnership” with Palestine an “important milestone in the history of bilateral relations,” added…

“We are good friends and partners. We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.

“It will serve as an important milestone in China-Palestine relations that builds on past achievements and heralds a brighter future.”

President Xi expressed his gratitude for the Palestinian leader’s continued visits and welcomed the strength of the China-Palestine relationship.

This year commemorates the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Palestine. President Xi recalled that China was among the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine. The two nations referred to each other as “good friends and partners,” and their leaders pledged to enhance bilateral friendship and cooperation across all sectors.

China-Palestine relations have exhibited a positive growth trajectory in recent years. In 2019, both countries initiated negotiations for a free trade zone. Last December, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached US$158 million last year, marking a 23.2% increase compared to the previous year, CGTN reported.

President Xi assured President Abbas that China remains committed to providing assistance to Palestine within its capabilities, aimed at alleviating humanitarian difficulties and supporting reconstruction efforts.

In 2016, China announced a grant of US$7.4 million to improve the well-being of the Palestinian people. Thus far, China has actively contributed to over 40 projects in Palestine, including the construction of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry building.

During the meeting, President Xi reiterated China’s unwavering support for the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.

He proposed a three-point resolution to the Palestinian question, encompassing the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, addressing Palestine’s economic and livelihood needs, and maintaining the correct direction of peace talks.

President Xi said…

“In the face of unprecedented changes in the world and new developments in the Middle East, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine. We are committed to working towards a comprehensive, just, and enduring solution to the Palestinian question at the earliest opportunity.”

Chinese President #XiJinping hailed establishment of China-Palestine strategic partnership pic.twitter.com/NeJp1jphuL — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 14, 2023

President Abbas expressed his appreciation for China’s multiple initiatives in pursuing an early and fair settlement to the Palestinian question. He commended China’s wisdom and impartial stance, and expressed hope for China’s increased role in promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation and achieving peace in the Middle East.

President Xi has consistently emphasized that the Palestinian question profoundly impacts peace and stability in the Middle East. On various international occasions, he has staunchly advocated for the rights of the Palestinian people, advocating for a just resolution to the issue.

At the inaugural China-Arab States Summit in December, President Xi said…

“The historical injustices suffered by the Palestinian people should not be ignored indefinitely. The legitimate rights and interests of a nation are not negotiable, and the demand for establishing an independent state cannot be denied.”

China has actively taken measures to prevent the marginalization of the Palestinian question. The country has proposed three routes for implementing the “two-state solution” and organized a seminar for peace activists from Palestine and Israel.

To date, China has dispatched five special envoys to the Middle East, who have visited Palestine, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and other relevant countries in the region, with the aim of mediating the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The US could learn a thing or two from China trying to find peacefull solutions to instead of interferring in foreign affairs and causing chaos and carnage with its perpetual warmongering.