Tropical storm ‘Mun’ to affect north and north-east Thailand | The Thaiger

Cambodia
Tropical storm ‘Mun’ to affect north and north-east Thailand
The TMD (Thai Meteorological Department) has issued a warning this morning relating to possible impacts of tropical storm ‘Mun’.
The TMD reports that the tropical storm is moving west from Hainan Island in the South China Sea at a speed 20 kph and will make landfall between northern Vietnam and China tomorrow (July 4). It is predicted that the storm will bring with it torrential rain and strong winds over parts of Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.
According to AccuWeather, Mun may weaken back into a tropical depression over the next 12-24 hours due to interaction with land, but there is a chance that it remains a tropical storm as it emerges from Hainan, China, back into the Tonkin Sea. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across Hainan through Wednesday before conditions improve by Thursday.
It also listed areas that may be affected by the storm:
July 3
- North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.
- North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
- Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi.
- East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
- South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
July 4
- North: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
- North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Kalasin.
- Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri.
- East: Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
- South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong and Phang Nga.
The TMD added that small vessels should not go to sea in either the Andaman Sea or the Gulf of Thailand due to possible strong southwest monsoon that will bring fresh winds and wave heights of 2-3 metres.
ASEAN
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Cambodia
Thai Army assists with removal of Cambodian border mines
The Royal Thai Army has helped its Cambodian counterparts clear landmines along the Sa Kaew border in Thailand’s east. Together they’ve cleared around 1.72 million square metres in the past financial year.
Lt Gen Sitthipol Nimnual, director of the Thailand Mine Action Centre visited the border at Sa Kaew’s Ta Phraya district where the TMAC-Cambodian Mine Action Centre project has been carried out.
The operation has been being carried out by the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit headed by Col Chitnupong Rodsiri. Sitthipol said the operation has so far cleared 2,570 mines.
Lt Nipon Rungruang of the mine team said around 306,100 square metres along the border at Ta Phraya remained to be cleared.
Cambodia has a major problem with landmines, especially in rural areas. This is the legacy of the three decades of war in the wake of the US incursions into Vietnam in the 60s and early 70s. Cambodia has some 40,000 amputees, one of the highest rates in the world. The Cambodian Mine Action Centre estimates that there may be as many as four to six million mines and other pieces of unexploded ordnance still in Cambodia.
The Chinese made landmines in Cambodia were placed by the Cambodian factions – including the Lon Nol, Khmer Rouge, the Heng Samrin and Hun Sen regimes, as well as the Coalition Government of Democratic Kampuchea – which clashed during the Civil War in Cambodia in the 1970s and 1980s.
SOURCE: The Nation PHOTO: Phnom Penh Post
Cambodia
Thailand’s dengue fever cases “double the five year average” – epidemic declared
“The situation is also the same in Thailand’s neighbour countries.”
The Department of Disease Control on Friday has declared a dengue fever epidemic this year. From Jan 1 to June 11 this year there has already been 28,785 reported cases and 43 deaths from the mosquito-borne virus.
The deputy director-general of the department says the number of patients was double the five year average of Dengue cases. He says the situation is also the same in Thailand’s neighbour countries and attributes the current epidemic to “a failure to control mosquito larvae”.
Yesterday the Public Health Ministry signed an agreement with seven state agencies to control mosquito larvae during the annual wet-season – when cases peak each year. The Defence Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Interior Ministry, Culture Ministry, Education Ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are going to co-ordinate improvements in the control of mosquito larvae.
Meanwhile the Public Health department says they will focus on communities, temples, schools and hospitals which they claim are a major source of mosquito larvae.
YOU play an important role in avoiding Dengue Fever, or Chikungunya. A report about the latest outbreak of Chikungunya cases in southern Thailand HERE.
And some important tips for you to avoid Dengue HERE.
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Tropical storm ‘Mun’ to affect north and north-east Thailand
24 year old woman dies after mysterious electrocution from Bangkok noodle van
Is sleeping with your fan making you sick?
Fast and Furious filming in Krabi – production begins
Thailand goes to the dogs – International Dog Show 2019
Blackwater at Phuket’s Nai Harn beach due to ‘natural causes’
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
Another baby Dugong found on a Krabi beach
Cha-Am blackwater flowing into the beach is “natural in origin” – District Chief
Mall Group shopping centres to charge customers 1 baht for a plastic bag
Motorcycle robbers escape with 70,000 baht from Bangkok 7-Eleven
BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
FOUND. The day the team were found in Thailand’s Tham Luang caves
Thai PM hints at a ‘solution nobody wanted’ if he can’t solve Cabinet squabbles
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Krabi3 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
- Opinion3 days ago
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
- Business2 days ago
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
- Opinion23 hours ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Thailand4 days ago
TAT chief blames high baht for drop in tourists to Thailand
- Bangkok19 hours ago
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
- Crime2 days ago
Phang Nga OrBorTor President forced to resign over pedophilia