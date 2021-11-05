Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa

Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the government is anxious to promote new measures for attracting wealthy foreigners to Thailand. He says he will be arranging meetings with every foreign ambassador in order to promote a new long-stay visa programme aimed at highly-skilled professionals and wealthy investors. It’s hoped the new visa will help revive Thailand’s economy post-pandemic.

Under the new scheme, qualifying foreigners can get a 10-year visa, which also covers their spouse and children. The visa entitles the holder to a work permit, tax exemption on overseas earnings, and the right to own property and land. They would also pay the same rate of tax as a Thai citizen. The scheme is aimed at frequent travellers who have assets in several countries, wealthy retirees over the age of 50 who can cover their costs while living in Thailand, highly-skilled professionals, and digital nomads employed in other countries but who want to work from Thailand.

For information on visas in Thailand and deals offered through The Thaiger, click HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post