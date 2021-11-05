Connect with us

Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa

Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the government is anxious to promote new measures for attracting wealthy foreigners to Thailand. He says he will be arranging meetings with every foreign ambassador in order to promote a new long-stay visa programme aimed at highly-skilled professionals and wealthy investors. It’s hoped the new visa will help revive Thailand’s economy post-pandemic.

Under the new scheme, qualifying foreigners can get a 10-year visa, which also covers their spouse and children. The visa entitles the holder to a work permit, tax exemption on overseas earnings, and the right to own property and land. They would also pay the same rate of tax as a Thai citizen. The scheme is aimed at frequent travellers who have assets in several countries, wealthy retirees over the age of 50 who can cover their costs while living in Thailand, highly-skilled professionals, and digital nomads employed in other countries but who want to work from Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Rookiescot
2021-11-05 14:01
I dont think this scheme is aimed at westerners. The Chinese will lap it up though. 20 years from now entire areas and towns will be Chinese only.
Andreas
2021-11-05 14:30
The nomad visa seems to be the most useful post-Covid. Will be interesting to see what is finally approved. Not sure the super rich really need a work visa as an attractive option, but owing land will attract many that…
Soidog
2021-11-05 14:43
40 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: I dont think this scheme is aimed at westerners. The Chinese will lap it up though. 20 years from now entire areas and towns will be Chinese only. Spot on comment👍🏻 This is exactly what…
Petey
2021-11-05 14:47
Nothing but greed which will ultimately fall leagues short of whatever desired result the cooked up.
Griff1315
2021-11-05 14:52
Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa. The brains of these people are simply unbelievable. Meetings with foreign Ambassadors to discuss how Thailand can lure wealthy people from other countries. Do they not think…
