Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills

10 hours ago

PHOTO: The Nation

Two Kanchanaburi men have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 4,459,000 methamphetamine pills from the North to central regions.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief held a press conference to announce the arrest of 32 year old Weerachon Inpiam and 23 year old Thanapol Jaihor. Chinnaphat said police have seized 4,459,000 methamphetamine pills and frozen the two men’s assets worth a reported 1.18 million baht.

The NSB chief said they had been tipped off that there would be an attempt to smuggle a huge amount of drugs from the North to a central province using the Chiang Rai, Lampang and Sing Buri route.

On Sunday, the bureau coordinated with the Nakhon Sawan police to chase after a suspected pick-up truck until it dropped the drugs into a roadside ditch in Moo 1 village in Tambon None Salaa in Krok Phra district and fled. Police on Sunday evening then arrested the two suspects at their house in Tambon Wang Yen in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district.

SOURCE: The Nation



Chiang Mai

American Alzheimer's patient, living in Thailand, heads to The Philippines

6 hours ago

May 28, 2019

PHOTOS: Thaivisa

“Mum is doing OK. She keeps forgetting who I am. But we must live completely in the moment with Alzheimer’s, and stay happy.”

In an exclusive interview with Thaivisa, the daughter of the Alzheimer’s patient who claimed that her 77 year old mother was forced out of Thailand by new immigration rules, sent Thaivisa photos of their departure.

57 year old Deanna Denis, the daughter, was seen at the airport and on the plane with her mother 77 year old Anna Padgett. ThaiVisa reports that people online were claiming that the story was a publicity stunt.

The mother and daughter flew from Chiang Mai to Bangkok this morning and were scheduled to fly to Manila today.

The family told Thaivisa that Thai financial requirements, having to have 800,000 baht kept in the bank for their mother, had forced them to seek alternative care in Manila, The Philippines, where the costs for aged care are a lot lower.

They said this is available for $1,000 a month compared to nearly $3,000 in Thailand, the family told Thaivisa.

SOURCE: Thaivisa

Chiang Mai

Alzheimer's patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can't stay.

17 hours ago

May 28, 2019

PHOTO: 77 year old American Alzheimer's patient Anna Padgett with care home staff on a field trip

“Thailand talks about being a hub for medical care but the immigration rules are just not conducive to that, especially in our case.”

The daughter of an Alzheimer’s patient has told ThaiVisa how her stricken mother is being forced out of Thailand. The family is laying the blame on Thai immigration for changing the financial rules.

ThaiVisa has reported that the family says the changes are forcing 77 year old Anna Padgett to be relocated from her Chiang Mai care home and taken to Manila in The Philippines. There she will easily get a three year visa without bothersome financial hassles.

Daughter 57 year old DeAnna Denis say she loves Thailand and doesn’t want to go to The Philippines but the family has no choice. They simply don’t have enough money to deposit 800,000 baht in the bank and leave it there for their mother’s visa application.

Mrs Denis and her husband who is 55 originally come from Atlanta. They were attracted to Thailand as a retirement option after running a successful web development business that they sold.

Her mother was looked after in the states by a relative until 2017 when they decided to move her over to Thailand. She has had Alzheimer’s for about 15 years.  A home that specialises in Alzheimer’s care in Chiang Mai called Care Resort was found. Though it costs 85,000 baht a month they could just afford it and pay for their own retirement needs.

But ThaiVisa reports that Thai immigration has refused to negotiate and allow the 86,000 baht to be considered as her mother’s income.

The family have put 800,000 baht in the bank and Mrs Padgett could stay to February next year. But with worries about her condition deteriorating and being unable to move her in the future they have decided that it is now or never.

ThaiVisa reports that Mrs Davis described dealing with immigration as highly problematical. She has received mixed messages but the bottom line for her mother is pay up or go.

“We are not totally happy about going to the Philippines. The care will not be so good as in Chiang Mai and the environment is not so good”, added Mrs Davis.

“Thailand talks about being a hub for medical care but the immigration rules are just not conducive to that, especially in our case.”

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Song Thaew drivers see red over Grab

6 days ago

May 23, 2019

Chiang Mai’s Grab vs traditional public transport continues. The issue has simmered for two years with occasional outbreaks of violence and an ongoing war of words on social media.

Thai PBS reports that the spat has become a major problem again between the public Red Song Thaews  and Grab Cars in the northern city.

On the one hand members of the public are finding Grab more convenient, personal and better service. While the Red Bus drivers are complaining that their income is dropping, by more than 50% in some cases.

The Department of Land Transport and airport authorities reported 344 Grab drivers had been fined for picking up passengers at Chiang Mai airport since January 1.

Speaking to Thai PBS, students said Grab was much better and provided a personal service often at only a small increased cost.

“It goes to exactly where we want and is quicker than waiting for a Red Bus.”

One student even claimed they had been dumped so that the Red Bus driver could pick up tourists – a more lucrative kind of passenger.

The deputy of the local Red Bus association Bunreuang Wangmee said his organisation represented 2,465 members. While he admitted that some overcharged most kept to the 20 baht to 30 baht charges. He claimed that meant they were better value than Grab Car.

He said that some of his members had seen their daily income plummet from 1,200 baht to 400-500 baht per day.

SOURCE: ThaiPBS

