Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit
Paris topped the US News list of the World’s Best Places to Visit, Phuket gets into the top 10 destinations this year. The annual rankings list the World’s Best Places to Visit, along with region-specific and niche lists.
Paris, a long favourite with its world-renowned attractions, excellent cuisine and charming atmosphere, scored the top spot in the Best Place to Visit in the World listing. New Zealand’s South Island was in second place, Rome was third, Tahiti fourth and London in fifth place.
Thailand’s most popular island, Phuket, was the highest placed Asian destination and scored the eighth place in the Top Ten destinations, beating out Grand Canyon, New York, Sydney and Maldives.
US News also compiles the Best Places to Visit in the USA, the Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA, the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, the Best Places to Visit in Australia and The Pacific and the Best Places to Visit in Asia. Unique to US News, the rankings combine editor, traveller and expert feedback to determine the most remarkable destinations around the world.
- Paris, France
- South Island, New Zealand
- Rome, Italy
- Tahiti, French Polynesia
- London, UK
- Maui, Hawaii
- Bora Bora, French Polynesia
- Phuket, Thailand
- Grand Canyon, US
- Yosemite, US
- Barcelona, Spain
- New York City , US
- Dubai , UAE
- Machu Picchu, Peru
- Sydney , Australia
- Maldives
- Amsterdam , The Netherlands
- San Francisco , US
- Florence, Italy
- Yellowstone , US
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Find more Phuket top 10s and top 10s in Thailand on The Thaiger.
Crime
Three arrested with over 12,000 meth pills and crystal meth in Thalang, Phuket
Three drug suspects have been arrested with a total of 12,277 methamphetamine pills and 1.8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) in Thalang.
Thalang Police raided a house in Thalang where they arrested Yuttapong Kenson. Police seized 1.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 10,746 methamphetamine pills.
Police then raided a warehouse in Srisoonthorn where they have arrested a 17 year old male teenager. Police seized 1.72 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Police arrested 21 year old Jarinya Tenprakoan. Police seized 1,531 of methamphetamine pills and 63.93 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
They were taken to police station to face legal action.
Phuket
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 1
by Guest Writer
Today’s guest writer has been managing resorts around Phuket for two decades and has represented his brand at international expos along with promotions for Phuket over the years. His knowledge is first-hand and steeped in local experience. He has asked to remain anonymous.
At the end of the 1990’s into the early 2000’s Phuket saw the drastic increase in number of guests from Scandinavia countries with their tour operators investing many millions of Baht in developing new resorts to cater for their expected dramatic increase in tourism to Thailand.
Today most of these resorts still stand and have successfully operated since but, some (as ours have) have seen the Scandianavian guests moving out and focusing more on Khao Lak as a preferred destination plus the resort towns of Hua Hin and Rayong who emerged as preferred destinations for the Scandinavian market. They too have seen changes with the development of small communities of private housing to cater for this market in preference to traditional resorts. This is also true for couples and the ‘silver’ market (over 60s). Families however are very much geared towards purpose-built family-friendly resorts, or resorts operated/managed by their tour operator.
In the early 2000’s we also saw the beginnings of the Russian market starting to check out Phuket as a new destination. I remember when one tour operator, who is very successful now, came to our resort to ask for some rooms and if they could pay on departure for their guests rather than before their arrival. We were one of the first to say ‘yes’ and even today the tour operator always recalls that early business assistance when they chat with me.
Since then Phuket experienced arrivals from Russians drastically increasing year on year beyond any expectations, until now. For our resorts, we relied on the Russian market to fill nearly 80% of the resort for high season and they just carried on asking for more and more rooms until April this year when this market’s numbers dropped through the floor. As Egypt has re-opened and Vietnam is seen as the ‘new’ place to be seen, Russian guests are now heading to these destinations and Phuket has been left behind.
Will they come back? Only time will tell, but over the past year the number of families has increased heavily with over 60% of one major tour operator’s guest arrival list being families. So if the Russians do come back (and everyone is positive that they will), it COULD mean that there is a shift in choice of beach or choice of resort offering more kid-friendly opportunities.
Resort operators therefore need to look at the future and ‘change with the times’. In some cases this might mean having to change their guest room configurations to cater for market swings or as in the case of a friend’s resort, knock down single rooms and build more family-friendly accommodation! Upgrade facilities to cater to the new markets. This also goes for local establishments – restaurants, attractions, tours and retail shops.
In our resorts, we have increased the number of family rooms by over 100% with 50 rooms currently being converted to cater for this market.
The Chinese are still getting over the Phuket boat tragedy last July and the recent ‘auction’ of the boat just dragged on this pain and uneccessary loss of friends and families. When we visited Chinese travel partners late last year, their anger and sadness of this tragedy was still front of mind and Chinese social media was still encouraging others to travel to safer countries who look after their visitors.
Chinese partners had moved their advertising campaign budgets to other destinations, and this was noticeable as Japan took over as the number one choice of Chinese visitors during their ‘golden week’ last year. But Thailand is still a very important market to our travel partners and they will continue to support Thai and Phuket tourism.
The Chinese visitor should be welcomed with open arms here in Phuket and we need to understand the power of their social media in relation to recommendation of eateries, shopping opportunities and where to be seen with their selfies!
One simple selfie can have over 5 millions LIKES within a few minutes and that is fabulous free PR for the island and the location where they took the selfie. Welcome to the world of social media and millennials!
The move away from group tours to individual travelers (FITs) continues as we hear of our partners in China reducing tour groups down to 40% (Beijing operator) and 50% (Shanghai) of their total guest mix and the power of the online platforms to ‘book and travel’ on the same apps means that the Chinese have plenty of choices of where to go. Visa-free countries for the Chinese visitor are being added all the time and the Chinese tourist have been happy to explore new destinations.
Two major Chinese partners mentioned that it is not just Thailand feeling the decline in Chinese tourists this year, but also several countries within Asia this year.
Tomorrow we’ll look at the new nationalities that are looking to Phuket, some statistics from our hotels over the past year and some of my thoughts about Thailand’s strong currency.
Environment
Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Marokus Chundee / Koh Racha Lifeguards
A sea turtle has been rescued from sea garbage off the coast of Koh Racha, south of Phuket, yesterday.
At about noon lifeguards on Koh Racha were helping to bring a big pile of sea garbage back to the beach. In amongst all the flotsam and jetsam they found a sea turtle stuck in fishing nets.
They helped untangle the sea turtle from fishing net. No wounds were found on the sea turtle and it appeared in good health.
The lifeguards released the sea turtle back to the sea.
Big thanks to the Koh Racha lifeguards for helping remove some of the rubbish floating around the Andaman Sea and for helping this little sea turtle.
25/ มิย/ 62เวลา 12:00 #เต่าติดอวน #ทะเลอันดามัน#เทศบาลตำบลราไวย์ #ทีมไลฟการด์เกาะราชาใหญ่ #ชมรมอนุรักษ์และป้องกันตนเองเกาะรายา#กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง #กระทรวงทรัพยากรทางธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม#อ่าวพลับพลา #อ่าวประตก #เกาะราชาใหญ่ #ช่วยน้องเต่า #rachaisland #phuket #thailand
Posted by Marokus Chundee on Monday, 24 June 2019
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Seven injured in Khon Kaen minivan and trailer crashed
TAT chief blames high baht for drop in tourists to Thailand
New Malaysian political sex video appears on Pornhub
Surachate scores appointment to Police committee, as a civilian
Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit
Three arrested with over 12,000 meth pills and crystal meth in Thalang, Phuket
Neighbours demand officials get rid of noisy and smelly birds in Hua Hin
17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 1
83 year old goes missing during Phang Nga mangrove expedition
Cloud looms over 41 Thai MPs in media-shares fiasco
Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket – VIDEO
Tsunami evacuation drill held in Patong, Phuket
Facial recognition security push in Thailand’s South
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
ASEAN3 days ago
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
-
Thailand1 day ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
-
Crime1 day ago
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Phuket2 days ago
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
-
Crime1 day ago
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
-
Krabi1 day ago
Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO
-
Environment2 days ago
New ‘no smoking law’ is not banning smoking in homes – Thai health official