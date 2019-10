Ubon Ratchathani collision kills seven, seriously injures four | The Thaiger

An accident between a mini-bus and a six-wheel truck has left seven dead and seriously injured four others.

Thai PBS World reports that the collision happened in Ubon Ratchathani, northeast Thailand, yesterday morning. Witnesses say the mini-van was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, crossing into the path of oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with the truck.

Photo: News1

The force of the collision caused the truck to flip onto its side and completely wrote off the mini-van. The seven people killed were all passengers in the mini-van and understood to have been two monks, two women and three other men.

The driver and three others were all seriously injured and taken to nearby hospitals by rescue workers at the scene.

SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com

