ASEAN

Thai PM opens ASEAN Summit in Bangkok amid world economic tensions

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

 on

PHOTOS: The Nation

The 35th Summit of ASEAN leaders opened yesterday against a backdrop of global economic tensions and prolonged trade negotiations between China and the US. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the international delegation of the ASEAN Summit at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, north-west Bangkok.

During part of the opening, Prayut recited the lines of the song “The ASEAN Way”.

“ASEAN we are bonded as one. Looking out to the world.”

He said that the lines reflect ASEAN’s vision to build closer cooperation among the 10 member countries, and develop partnerships with other regions. Thailand is the Chair for the ASEAN bloc this year in the annual rotating Chair schedule.

Prayut said that ASEAN countries are still facing many challenges, including a slowdown of the global economy, trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, shake-up of multilateral trading systems, international crime and climate change.

“To meet these challenges, the region needed to make concerted efforts.”

“ASEAN has pushed for the application of the principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a peace treaty of Southeast Asian countries with countries beyond the region.”

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

ASEAN

“Build ASEAN brands” says AirAsia CEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

17 hours ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

The CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, has told ASEAN governments to help create and strengthen “ASEAN brands” to drive the regional economy.

Addressing the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2019, Mr. Fernandes says, although ASEAN is the world’s fourth largest economy, there are few ASEAN brands with impact beyond their national or regional boundaries. He blamed “both visible and invisible barriers.”

He said with more economic headwinds resulting from the US-China trade war and other economic tensions, there’s a need for ASEAN countries to do more intra-ASEAN trade.

He cited the success of AirAsia, which started as a small low cost airline with only two aircraft 18 years ago, as an example of how ASEAN companies can use entrepreneurial spirit and innovation to achieve their goals. But, he says, there’s a need for governments to break down barriers and help ASEAN entrepreneurs.

He says there are rules and regulations in ASEAN that encourage foreign investment but do little to support the potential of ASEAN member countries.

Fernandes says despite huge growth in e-commerce, ASEAN has yet to see any regional e-commerce champions.

He emphasised that ASEAN, with a population of 650 million with diverse historical and cultural backgrounds, has immense potential, and the reason for AirAsia’s success. “is because of this wonderful market of ASEAN.”

He told the Summit that AirAsia owes its success partly to diversity in management and employment. He pointed out that AirAsia was the first airline in the region to have female pilots, and that it transcends nationalities when it comes to hiring. Mr. Fernandes says AirAsia also buys most of its food products from regional SMEs instead of from multinational companies.

“I’m a huge believer in ASEAN.”

Fernandes encouraged businesses in the region to view ASEAN as a market and build ASEAN brands.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

ASEAN

ASEAN should use the power of its 650 million people – Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

“The 94 year old Malaysian leader also discussed secrets behind his longevity.”

94 year old Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says that the 10 ASEAN countries should find ways to better use their 650 million population to spur their economies in the digital age.

“Despite its huge combined population, ASEAN has still failed to create an effective domestic market the way China has successfully done.”

Speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2019 in Bangkok today, the Malaysian leader commented that, one reason why China has been able to transform itself from a poor country to become an economic power in a span of just only four decades, is because it has been successful in harnessing the potential of its huge population of 1.3 billion.

“China has made use of its population by turning it into a huge domestic market. Digital technology has in large parts contributed to China’s extraordinary economic growth.

“ASEAN has 650 million people but has not performed the way we should.”

Mahathir suggested that ASEAN countries join hands to empower the huge population into a domestic market.

“Now we are entering the fourth industrial revolution which should help us grow much faster than before. Communication helps us know what each other wants so that we can invest to provide for these needs.”

Mahathir said there is also a need to educate peoples in ASEAN about the importance of digital economy. He said while China is already doing away with cash, ASEAN countries have yet to make their peoples fully understand the potential of digitalisation.

“If we understand the new technologies and make use of them, our economy will grow faster.”

Mahathir also called on ASEAN countries to unite and speak with one voice on trade and other issues affecting them. In a thinly veiled slash at US President Trump, Mahathir said leaders in developed countries “have resorted to protectionism, making it even more imperative for countries in the region to have a common stand on trade issues”.

Power of One

“We need to speak in one language. Before any international gathering, we should discuss our common stand and stick to it. Always try to speak with one voice. If you go alone, you will be bullied.”

Asked about the on-going trade war between the US and China, Mahathir said that in a worst-case scenario if US President Donald Trump is re-elected, it could prolong for another five years. However, he noted that many Americans are not happy with President Trump’s policies and may make their voices heard in the next presidential election.

The 94 year old Malaysian leader also discussed secrets behind his longevity. He said it all boils down to people’s eating habit. He said the older people get, the more careful they should be about what they eat and how much they eat.

“My suggestion is that when you find your food tasty, just stop eating. You eat to live, not live to eat,” he said, adding that staying physically and mentally active is also very important.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

ASEAN

Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Thailand will hold talks with US officials, about the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) suspension for Thai exports to the US market, on the sidelines of the weekend’s ASEAN Summit, being held in Bangkok.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there are still six months in which to resolve the issues before the suspension of trade benefits for up to 500 Thai export items kicks in. He is also calling for a halt to speculation about the reason for the US action, claiming that only about 300 items will be affected and that several other countries have also been hit by similar measures.

There has been speculation that the US action is a retaliation against the ban on paraquat, chlorpyrifos and, especially, glyphosate by the National Hazardous Substances Committee last week.

The PM is assuring that the government is trying to resolve the problem and urges the private sector to do likewise but, if the US refuses to review its decision, he said that Thailand would have to accept it, according to Thai PBS.

The US announced the suspension of US$1.3 billion of trade benefits under the GSP program and the removal of Thai seafood products included in the program last Friday. The announcement cited Thailand’s failure to bring labour rights up to International Labour Organisation standards, pointing out the problems in the Thai fishing industry as an example. The Thai Commerce Ministry, meanwhile, claims that the impact of the US action will be limited and will cut annual export value by less than US$32.8 million next year.

The US is Thailand’s second-largest export market and shipments are valued around US$3s billion per annum.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

