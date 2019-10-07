Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals | The Thaiger

Environment
Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals
“The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.”
Residents in Nakhon Nayok province, inner north-east Thailand, are camping in front of the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute in Ongkharak district. They are opposing the institute’s plan to construct a 20 megawatt nuclear reactor on its compound.
The anti-nuclear protesters are demanding a meeting with the executives of the institute for an explanation about the project and to express their concern over public safety regarding the location of nuclear waste storage.
One of the residents, members of the Khon Rak Nakhon Nayok Natural Heritage resident’s group, told Thai PBS that the location of the reactor was unsuitable because it is close to the Nakhon Nayok River and is on flat land, which is vulnerable to flooding and is not in compliance with guidelines set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Thai PBS World reports that two public hearings were held, to allow local people to air their opinions on the project. The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.
They also point out the risk of corruption in the 16 billion baht project, after the previous plan to build a 10 megawatt reactor became tainted with irregularities, and eventually scrapped.
The nuclear reactor is intended for use in medical, agricultural and industrial research, according to the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute.
Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine
Park officials have have been using drones to find two wild elephants, who climbed out of the ravine at Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai national park, north of Nakhon Nayok, north-east of Bangkok. But it took the delivery of a truckload of bananas for the elephants to eat and regain their strength.
Six elephants, including a baby elephant, fell to their deaths from the steep but picturesque waterfall yesterday. It is thought that the baby accidentally fell into the ravine first and the rest of the elephants fell one after the other as they tried to help the youngster.
Meanwhile, officials have strung nets across the creek to prevent three dead elephants from being washed further downstream by the strong currents. Three more dead elephants were found to be trapped among boulders in the creek bed.
Vichai Poralisaengsuwan, head of the Prachin Buri conserved area management office of Khao Yai national park, said that, at about 5am this morning, park officials could not see the two elephants, which were trapped beside the creek, and thought they might have climbed out of the ravine and headed into the jungle.
But drones were deployed to search for them to make sure the pair are safe or, if injured, attempts would be made to treat them. As a precautionary measure Mr. Vichai says officials will repair the damaged barricade to prevent elephants from falling into the ravine from the steep Haew Narok waterfall.
Anti-corruption body calls for transparency over controversial herbicides decision
PHOTO: Ricehopper
The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand is joining the anti-paraquat bandwagon with its call for all parties concerned to take a clear stand on the three controversial herbicides – paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos.
In a statement issued today, the ACT praised Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for making clear his desire for a complete ban on the weed-killers, while calling on the National Hazardous Substances Committee to be transparent in its decision making process.
The ACT is demanding that any committee members who support the continued use of the chemicals should fully disclose their reasons for not to banning the substances.
The ACT is also proposing that the government subsidise farmers who would have to turn to alternative chemicals if they are forced to stop using the herbicides in question.
The government committee, empowered to ban the herbicides, is continuing to come under heavy criticism from consumer protection and civic groups for ignoring the safety of consumers in favour of the chemical companies. It is also been accused of lacking transparency for its practice of closed-door voting under the questionable pretext that the safety of committee members will be at risk if the vote is open.
Of late, however, the committee has come under pressure from the anti-paraquat network, which has the full support of Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiseth.
The Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, of the Democrat party – part of the Palang Pracharat governing coalition – has been criticised for not committing to the complete ban.
Thai PM issues warning to drivers of polluting vehicles
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha says those who drive polluting vehicles face arrest, warning owners of transport businesses that they will be held responsible for toxic emissions.
Speaking at a ceremony presenting government policy to the National Farmers Council, the PM adds that Thai farmers can play their part by reducing outdoor burning, which contributes to pollution.
The Department of Industrial Works has already pledged to cooperate with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the battle against pollution, by installing detectors in areas that have many factories and conducting regular inspections.
The director general from the Department of Industrial Works, Prakob Vivitjinda, says the detectors will be installed on drones in order to check for unhealthy levels of pollution, particularly in industrial areas, and that inspection teams will visit factories regularly.
“The department also plans to install more real-time sewage detectors that will send information round the clock. These detectors have already been installed in factories that discharge more than 500 cubic metres of water daily, and this has already proved to be successful.”
