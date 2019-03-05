Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well | The Thaiger

Election
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
Two weekends coming up where, if you absolutely, really, really need to have a drink, you’ll need to stock up. Alternatively you could leave the country.
There will now be a 24 hour alcohol ban in the weekend BEFORE the general election on March 24 as well as on the weekend of the election. This update from the Election Commission.
Sunday, March 17 will feature a day of pre-voting where alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6pm on Saturday, March 16 until 6pm on Sunday, March 17.
That will precede the ban on the following weekend of March 23 & 24.
So, two weekends in a row will be affected by the election. Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission has confirmed additional bans on March 16 and 17 today.
During the announcement he said that weddings and parties can still be organised on these dates but there must be no alcohol.
In addition, no election-related polls are permitted during the seven days before the election.
Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Thanathorn’s “unfinished 1932 mission” questioned
PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit appears on Channel 3
“May I ask what is the 1932 unfinished mission that Thanathorn, the party leader, announced he will complete?”
The Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s controversial remarks, that one of the party’s policies is to complete the ‘unfinished mission of the 1932 coup makers’, has provoked a strong reaction among Thai royalists.
The incident to which he refers is historically known as the Siamese Revolution.
Reeling from a series of controversies during the election campaign, this latest comment has struck at the heart of the polarized Thai electorate.
Thai PBS reports that outspoken royalist, M.C. Julajerm Yugala, asked on his Facebook page today… “The Future Forward party is like a candle which was lit waiting to be doused. May I ask what is the 1932 unfinished mission that Thanathorn, the party leader, announced he will complete?”
M.C. Julajerm is a staunch royalist and public figure.
Citing the interim Constitution, which was presented to King Rama VII by the Khana Rasadon, a group of military officers and intellectuals who carried out the 1932 bloodless coup, Julajerm said that the mission of the 1932 coup makers was to overthrow the Thai Monarchy.
He said King Rama VII refused to sign the Khana Rasadon’s interim Constitution, describing the document as being modelled after the Bolshevik revolution, adding that the charter was drafted by the coup-makers after the bloody revolution in Russia, which culminated in the massacre of Czar Nicholas II and his entire family and an end of the Russian monarchy in favour of communist rule.
He claims the Future Forward party has made clear and did not hide its policy.
In a recent Facebook post, Thanathorn countered that the unfinished mission his party would pursue is to restore full democracy in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Future Forward deputy leader admits sharing fake news
The Future Forward party deputy leader Lt-Gen Pongsakorn Rodchompoo has told the Technology Crime Suppression Division police that he shared a fake news story about Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. But he claims he had no way of knowing that it was fake.
Thai PBS reports that Pol Lt-Gen Surachet Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, posted in Facebook today saying that Lt-Gen Pongsakorn, the former secretary-general of the National Security Council, reported to police last night but claimed that he had no intention to discredit General Prawit.
The ‘fake news’ alleges that the deputy PM claimed a refund from the Welfare Fund for coffee on four occasions, each costing 12,000 baht.
Besides Lt-Gen Pongsakorn, six other individuals who shared the same fake news via social media, are being sought by TCSD police for questioning after a complaint was filed by General Prawit.
Pol Lt-Gen Surachet said that the fake news in question was believed to have been fabricated abroad by an unidentified individual or individuals and uploaded to the www.one31news.com website.
According to the Computer Crimes Act, any individual who knowingly distributes fake news in a way which may cause public confusion or cause damage to national security is liable to a maximum of five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.
Same same but not very different – Election 2019
By Jintana Panyaarvudh
Campaigning ahead of the March 24 election is getting a little too heated in the view of some observers.
The old habit of slinging mud between rival politicians has revived prompting critics to raise concerns.
“The world has evolved but Thai politicians have failed to develop or employ new, creative methods in their campaigns to attract voters,” said Wilaiwan Jongwilaikasaem, associate dean for academic affairs at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication.
She notes that traditional posters and banners were still being used to familiarise voters with the candidates, though some parties are also making good use of social media and infographics.
But she says there is still a lack of focus on policies and the overall campaign is instead being used to propagate hate speech and smear rivals. Voters will inevitably have difficulty deciding whether some accusations in circulation are even factual, Wilaiwan said.
“We expect the 7 million first-time voters, including those who have just turned 18, to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots. But what concerns me the most is whether their votes will be ‘quality votes’.”
Wilaiwan also wonders whether new voters will be able to play a major role in changing the face of politics, especially given such a short time before election day. Although some young voters are interested enough to look into candidates’ qualifications and verify whether claims made are true or false, she pointed out that many more are attracted to specific candidates based only on their celebrity status.
The academic cited presidential elections the US where there are typically only two rivals and they compete on policy. Candidates win or lose depending on what their parties have to offer.
In fact, the policies are so popular that the camp has continued winning, no matter what the party’s name, be it the now-disbanded People Power Party or the current Pheu Thai Party. This time around, though, many other parties are also embracing populist policies.
The main message candidates have been delivering to voters has not changed much, with many parties’ political discourses still “trapped” in either the fight for democracy or populist policies, said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University.
The Democrat and Future Forward parties are leaning towards populism, while the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat is disguising its policies under the theme of “reconciliation”, he said.
“But in reality, these discourses do not reflect any changes in Thai politics,” he said
“The Democrat and Future Forward parties are offering a welfare state but have yet to show how it will be sustainable or if recipients would be self-reliant. Phalang Pracharat Party is relying on the reconciliation discourse to explain why the military is still necessary to maintain order.”
“The political discourse used by pro-junta parties is undermining the progress of Thai democracy, he added.
However, he said, though the election is not expected to bring massive change to society, it will at least encourage voters to pay more attention to democracy.
“I think this election is more like a referendum on democracy or an indicator of how desperately Thai voters want democracy, rather than actually returning to true democracy. What we will have is just pseudo-democracy,” he said.
“This election is being held just so that Thailand can be a part of international democracy. Otherwise it will be difficult for it to promote its economic policies internationally.”
Titipol, who lectures on political communication, said the most important concern was not about what politicians convey to voters, but rather voters being open to two-sided information.
“It doesn’t matter who you support, but you should make time to listen to all opinions so you can make a good decision,” he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
