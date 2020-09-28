Teenagers allegedly fired guns into the air, stray bullet kills 16 year old girl | The Thaiger

Crime
Teenagers allegedly fired guns into the air, stray bullet kills 16 year old girl
A 19 year old man faces charges of intent to murder for allegedly shooting and killing a teenage girl. The man told police he shot the gun in the sky and did not intend to harm anyone. The stray bullet went through the girl’s heart and also injured her friend.
16 year old Nutthicha Thanthaisong was riding home on a motorcycle from an event in the Isaan province Buriram while a group of teenagers were allegedly firing off guns. A bullet hit her back and exited through her heart, killing her. Her 19 year old friend driving the motorcycle was also injured by the bullet. Nation Thailand says he is being treated, but did not report on the details of his injury.
Police questioned 19 year old Natthakit Boonluea after receiving reports from 6 of the man’s friends saying he shot the teenage girl. Natthakit told police he shot the gun in the sky and did not aim it at the girl.
Police say they believe more people were shooting off guns and plan to question around 50 people that may have been involved in the shooting.
Thailand
Former party-list MP candidate convicted of drug smuggling, sentenced to 50 years in prison
A former party-list MP candidate is sentenced to 50 years in prison for smuggling crystal methamphetamine. Suban Mahachanon was on the MP candidate list for Seri Ruam Thai Party in the March 2019 election, but his bid was unsuccessful. Just a few months later, he arrested for drug trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine into the Philippines.
Suban was busted when a fire broke out at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang sea port, damagin shipping containers at the port. Police inspected the scene after the fire and found a container rented under Suban’s name was carrying 985 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in Emperor brand tea packages. The shipping container also had boxes of shoes and bags of chopsticks, all ready to be shipped out to the Philippines.
Police also arrested 3 other men involved in trafficking the methamphetamine. Along with sentencing Suban to 50 years in prison, the Criminal Court also sentenced 2 Chinese nationals, 25 year old Huang Guoxiong and 45 year old Zhou Qingchu, to life in prison and a Thai man, 62 year old Joi Sae Fong, to 50 years in prison.
At first, the Court sentenced the 2 Chinese men to death, but it was lowered to life in prison. The Bangkok Post says the 2 men were responsible for concealing the drugs and loading the container. The Thai man Joi, also rented the container under his name with Suban. Joi and Suban were initially sentenced to life in prison. Their sentences were reduced to 50 years in prison.
Bangkok
Bangkok heist nets gold ornaments valued at 5.6 million baht
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing gold ornaments valued around 5.6 million baht. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.
The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, according to Chokechai police.
The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.
Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.
Thailand
1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand
Thailand is cracking down on online gambling websites. Internet providers will have 15 days to block 1,202 gambling websites before charges are pressed for violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. Although gambling is technically illegal in Thailand, underground and online gambling thrives in pockets of the country.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to crack down on illegal online gambling. The spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister says Prayut ordered the ministry to block the hundreds of gambling websites within the next 15 days. The ministry has requested 1,202 court warrants citing Computer Crime Act violations.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission is collaborating with the ministry to block access to the gambling websites. The spokesperson adds they are working to solve the issue of online gambling very quickly, adding that the strict order is aimed at keeping teenagers away from online gambling. The news website Xinhua says since the websites are easy to access, many people, especially adolescents, get addicted to gambling and end up spending a lot of money.
On the other hand, leader of the Thai Civilised Party Mongkolkit Suksintharanon pushed for legalisation of online gambling last month. He says that foreign gambling websites bring in no revenue to Thailand and if online gambling are legal, the taxes could bring in 5 to 6 billion baht a year.
“There are many online gambling websites running in foreign countries for Thai people. The websites were running legally while it was illegal for Thai gamblers to play. There is also no taxation charged for gamblers and the Revenue Department is still confused about the law since it is ambiguous.”
Brian Dunbar
September 28, 2020 at 6:36 pm
So let me get this straight…..he shot the gun in the sky and the bullet entered her back and went through her heart!!!! Somebody might believe that load of crap, but I sure don’t!!!
Issan John
September 28, 2020 at 6:51 pm
Shot at the sky and missed ….. hmmm.
Since the bullet went through the girl with enough force left to injure the driver in front of her, it evidently didn’t just ‘fall out of the sky’.
Rinky Stingpiece
September 28, 2020 at 8:44 pm
I have to say, the writing in The Thaiger is really poor compared to other expat news websites.
Jenevis
September 28, 2020 at 8:52 pm
Errr… Why is there no mention about police making arrests and questioning where they got the illegal guns from?