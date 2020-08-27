Connect with us

Crime

Family of slain teen ask CSD for help in seeking justice

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Family of slain teen ask CSD for help in seeking justice | The Thaiger
PHOTO: komchadluek.net
    • follow us in feedly

The murder of an 18 year old man in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham has been solved, yet no legal action has been taken. Now, the man’s family are calling on the Crime Suppression Division to step in and see that justice is done. They say the investigation into the case, launched in January of last year, has been “stalled”.

On January 19 2019, Phanthakan “Chack” Korchotklang joined a kathin monk robe-giving ceremony in in tambon Bang Sakae of the province’s Phayakkhaphum Phisai district.

During the event, Phanthakan and some friends got into in a brawl with a group of young men whose leader was known as “Ton”. Later that evening, Ton and his group were waited for Phanthakan and his friends near the village entrance. Ton pulled out a handgun and fired, hitting Phanthakan, who died instantly.

According to the the family’s lawyer, local police wrapped up the case and charged Ton with murder. The case went to prosecutors, only to be returned to police in June last year, with no progress since. The family are convinced Ton is a son of a local politician, who claimed he and his family could kill anyone and get away it.

The family’s lawyer yesterday asked the CSD to help in the investigation and review the case.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath

If you’re looking into getting a visa, be careful what agency you choose. A Bangkok visa agent was arrested for allegedly forging visa extensions. Reports say the woman was charging thousands of baht for the fake extensions. The 33 year old woman Thai media reports as Sukanya has a shop in northern Bangkok advised as a visa agency. A Burmese woman paid Sukanya 13,000 baht to extend her Non-LA visa. The stamp stated the woman was permitted to stay in Thailand until March 2021. The Burmese woman later realised the stamp was fake and reported it to the Immigration Bureau […]

Continue Reading

Crime

High rank police officer allegedly caught on video at illegal gambling den

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

High rank police officer allegedly caught on video at illegal gambling den | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod

A high ranking police officer is being investigated for allegedly gambling after a video of men playing a dice game at an illegal gambling den was shared on social media. One of them appears to be a senior officer for the Royal Thai Police. A Royal Thai Police spokesperson says if the man is a police officer, he will face both disciplinary action through the police department and criminal charges. The national police chief has always made clear that if an officer breaks the law, they will face severe punishment, the spokesperson says. “If any officers are found guilty of breaking […]

Continue Reading

Crime

6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

At least 6 men in the eastern province of Chon Buri have fallen prey to a romance scam and police there are now warning men over the use of dating apps. The men bought cars via financing for a woman they met through an unnamed app. The deputy chief of the Samet police told the Pattaya News that 23 year old Kantapat Maiket met Bossarakam ‘Muay’ Saothong through a dating application. They spent time together and the woman revealed that she was unable to buy a car due to a poor credit rating, saying she’d been blacklisted by financial service […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending