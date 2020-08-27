Family of slain teen ask CSD for help in seeking justice | The Thaiger

Crime
Family of slain teen ask CSD for help in seeking justice
The murder of an 18 year old man in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham has been solved, yet no legal action has been taken. Now, the man’s family are calling on the Crime Suppression Division to step in and see that justice is done. They say the investigation into the case, launched in January of last year, has been “stalled”.
On January 19 2019, Phanthakan “Chack” Korchotklang joined a kathin monk robe-giving ceremony in in tambon Bang Sakae of the province’s Phayakkhaphum Phisai district.
During the event, Phanthakan and some friends got into in a brawl with a group of young men whose leader was known as “Ton”. Later that evening, Ton and his group were waited for Phanthakan and his friends near the village entrance. Ton pulled out a handgun and fired, hitting Phanthakan, who died instantly.
According to the the family’s lawyer, local police wrapped up the case and charged Ton with murder. The case went to prosecutors, only to be returned to police in June last year, with no progress since. The family are convinced Ton is a son of a local politician, who claimed he and his family could kill anyone and get away it.
The family’s lawyer yesterday asked the CSD to help in the investigation and review the case.
