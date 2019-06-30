20 smuggled Burmese, including children, found in locked Songkhla warehouse | The Thaiger

Crime
20 smuggled Burmese, including children, found in locked Songkhla warehouse
by Santiparp Ramasutra
Songkhla Police, in Thailand’s deep south, have rescued 20 scared and hungry Burmese, victims of traffickers who’d locked them inside a warehouse on the Thai-Malaysian border. Residents say they heard the sound of children crying for several days in the usually deserted warehouse in the Sadao district.
Pol General Suchart Thirasawat, an inspector-general in charge of an anti-trafficking unit, led the rescue operation last night (Saturday).
“We found the building heavily locked from outside and could we hear women and children crying inside,” he said.
The locks were soon broken open, revealing the migrants sitting in the dark without windows or electricity. There were five children, the youngest around two years old, nine men and six women.
“All of them were glad to see us.”
They told their rescuers they’d been locked up for five days without food, surviving only on rainwater trickling in. Suchart says it appears they were smuggled in from Myanmar and were destined for Malaysia. He vowed to catch the traffickers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Two suspects in custody after Surat Thani police officer killed during drug sting
The car that ran over Pol Sen Sgt Maj Poonkrit Buakaeo was found on Friday morning
The body of a police officer, killed on duty during a drug sting in Surat Thani on Thursday evening, was repatriated to his home province of Nakhon Si Thammarat for religious ceremonies yesterday.
Meanwhile two suspects accused of killing the officer have surrendered to police in Phrasaeng district, in the west of Surat Thani province.
24 year old Surachate Wanluea handed himself in to the chief of the Phrasaeng district police station on Friday. He was escorted by his relatives when reporting to the police station.
The second suspect, 28 year old Wanchai Chainarong, turned himself into police on the same day. He was the nephew of a former village headman Charoen Muenintor who contacted the Surat Thani police to discus the surrender of Wanchai.
The surrenders follow a lot of publicity over the killing of the policemen and an urgent hunt for the two suspects.
The incident happened on Thursday night near the Ban Pak Suad around 9pm. Plainclothes police had set up a sting to take delivery of drugs from traffickers who arrived at the arranged location in a Honda sedan.
As police were moving in for an arrest, the driver of the sedan started shooting at the plainclothes police officers. 46 year old Pol Sen Sgt Maj Poonkrit Buakaeo was shot and fell to the ground.
The driver of the car, alleged to be Surachate Wanlue, drove his car over the policeman on the ground before fleeing the scene with Wanchai. Their car was located in scrub along a roadside about three kilometres from the crime scene on Friday morning.
Surachate has denied firing shots at the police but admits he accidentally drove his car over one of the officers as he tried to escape.
The slain policeman and his wife had two sons. The Royal Thai Police have already donated 375,000 baht to the dead officer’s children. They’ve also announced that they will pay 2.5 million baht to the officer’s family, and to posthumously promote Pol Sen Sgt Maj Poonkrit to the rank of police major.
Pol Sen Sgt Maj Poonkrit Buakaeo’s father, a former police officer, also died on duty before Poonkrit and his twin brother were born.
Future Forward MP uncover new ‘Ja New’ assault video
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Facebook/Rangsiman Rome
A Future Forward Party MP says they’ve got their hands on CCTV footage which shows four men violently attacking Thai political activist Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat. The anti-Junta activist has been the subject or earlier assaults and many threats.
The attack happened on a main road in Bangkok yesterday.
Rangsiman Rome, a Party-list MP for Future Forward, posted that he and two political activists, Chavalit Laohadudomphan and Ton Phreera, had visited where the attack happened and spoken to vendors and motorcycle-taxi drivers in the area.
“The attack took place in a busy area at the mouth of Ram Intra Soi 109 where people waited for public transport,” according to Rangsiman.
“I initially checked the area and found there were several closed-circuit television cameras. All CCTVs are functioning. Now Mr Chavalit and I have obtained the CCTV footage and talked with the Min Buri police chief, who promised to handle the case to the best of his ability,” said the first-time MP and anti-coup activist, who earlier joined Mr Sirawith in several demonstrations.
27 year old Ja New, was brutally attacked yesterday. His injuries included fracture of the skull above the eye, black eyes and a broken nose. He was admitted to the ICU of Navamin Hospital and later transferred to Mission Hospital. It’s the second attack against him in less than a month.
Meanwhile, Democrat Party MP Korn Chatikavanij has condemned the attack of the anti-junta activist and called on the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order police to expedite the investigation.
“My subordinates used to be attacked when we were the opposition. Police were not serious in making arrests in that case and in other cases. This time, I would like to see the prime minister order police to work seriously. We have seen from lessons in the past that the use of violence did not result in a good ending.”
Korn also called for members of the public to be tolerable to different opinions.
On his Facebook page Rangsiman Rome wrote…
“Witnesses said there were four attackers. They were waiting in the area for a while before Ja New arrived. As soon as the activist showed up, the attackers ran toward him and began attacking him. The activist ran along the road for his own safety, but the men did not stop. They beat him until he fell down.”
“Some witnesses said the attackers focused on his head. The attackers stopped when people nearby shouted: ‘Police. Police’.”
[เปิดนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว].ในคลิป เราจะเห็นจ่านิวที่ใส่เสื้อสีขาวกำลังเดินถือของทั้งสองมือ…
Police raid Khon Kaen factory over Doraemon copyright violation
Police arrested a business owner and seven employees after they found 300,000 baht worth of illegally-manufactured goods in her warehouse in Khon Kaen’s Chumpae district that violated the ‘Doraemon’ copyright.
Doraemon is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Fujiko F. Fujio, the pen name of the duo Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko. The series has also been adapted into a successful anime series and media franchise (below).
37 year old Supatra Larthoom and her workers were arrested after police searched her warehouse in Moo 1 village in Tambon Nong Khalid yesterday.
Police seized 160 side pillows, nine blankets, 16 picnic mattresses, two pillow cases, two side pillow cases and one bed sheet all printed with the Doraemon character.
Acting Provincial Police Bureau 4 chief Pol Lt Gen Thitipong Anupongpipat said the search was carried out under the Chumpae Court’s warrant obtained after the Animation International (Thailand) company filed a complaint with police that its Doraemon copyright was infringed.
SOURCE: The Nation
