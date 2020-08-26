16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border | The Thaiger

Crime
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Even though borders have tight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have crossed the Malaysia border and entered Thailand illegally through what Thai media reports as “natural passageways.” Police arrested 16 Burmese workers who entered the country illegally including 2 pregnant women. They were found hiding at a Chinese Cemetery in the Southern province Songkhla.
Thai media says many of the workers living in Malaysia have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 16 Burmese workers told police that they lost their jobs and had been unemployed for about 3 months. In Malaysia, some had worked in restaurants, others at factories, and some sold vegetables.
The Burmese workers say a Malaysian agent helped them cross the border. Each person paid 15,000 baht. They were set to head back home to Myanmar and were told to wait at the cemetery for a Thai agent to pick them up.
Officials from the Ministry of Public Health say they will test the 16 Burmese workers for the coronavirus and place them in a 14-day quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
4 people including a 5 year old girl are dead, after a man went on a shooting spree last night in the Chiang Kham district of the upper northeastern province of Phayao. Another man was wounded before the gunman took his own life. Police say the fatal rampage began about 8:10pm at a house in Ban Nong Ha, in tambon Rom Yen. The gunman was 51 year old Yuthana Riewsakulchart. Yuthana went to the house alone, carrying a shotgun, and methodically shot the 4 people inside. 3 people were killed instantly: 37 year old Pongthep Riewsakulchart, his 34 year old […]
Crime
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Police found 1.6 billion baht worth of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, inside a 12-wheel truck trailer at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi near the Myanmar border. The national police chief says it’s the province’s biggest drug bust. The 59 year old driver, Sakchai Kaerod, was arrested. Thai PBS did not mention the charges the driver is facing. Sakchai says he was hired for 150,000 baht and was ordered to drive the truck full of drugs from the Three Pagoda Pass at the Thailand-Myanmar border to the Nakhon Pathom province in Central Thailand, according to police. When searching the truck, […]
Crime
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
A Bangkok man is facing 3 years in prison and/or a 600,000 baht fine for selling e-cigarettes and vaping fluid, which are legal in many countries and even encouraged by some people as an aid to giving up actual cigarettes, on Facebook. Trading standards officers and police, acting on a tip, went to a house in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem subdistrict, where they found 24 year old Pongsakorn, alias “Geng”, on his motorcycle outside. He was delivering some vaping fluid to a customer. A search of his house uncovered 3 e-cigarettes, 62 coils and 251 bottles of vaping fluid, which he […]
Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
PM Prayut says rewriting Thai constitution has always been on his to-do list
Samut Prakarn man arrested for multiple indecent assaults
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
When will tourists be able to fly to Thailand? Plus more FAQs.
Truck driver blames GPS for ending up in klong
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Expats2 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Business3 days ago
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
- Politics2 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic