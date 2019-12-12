Live links to streaming coverage of the Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Live links to streaming coverage of the Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
Here’s a link to the official Facebook page including a livestream…
And a link to the official YouTube livestream as well…
Foreign and Thai business partners cleared of human trafficking charges in Bangkok
PHOTO: Daily News
“At the appeal hearing yesterday, the defendants had their convictions quashed after the court doubted testimony from one of the victims.”
A foreign man employed as a nightclub manager in Bangkok’s notorious party zone at Nana has been acquitted of charges of human trafficking and acquiring women for prostitution. ThaiVisa reports that Michael Pearl, a 47 year old Sudanese-Australian who also owned the Dream Disco on the fourth floor of the Zenith Hotel in Soi Nana, was cleared of all charges, along with four other defendants in the case.
The acquittal comes after Pearl was sentenced last year, along with the other four, to between 16 and 19 years’ imprisonment on charges of trafficking four women from Morocco between 2016 and 2017 for the purposes of prostitution.
During court proceedings at the time, it was claimed that Pearl had lured the women with false promises of dream jobs as well-paid waitresses. Instead, they had their passports confiscated and were put to work as prostitutes. Pearl was eventually arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport in August 2017 as he tried to escape the country.
The convictions of all defendants have now been overturned after an appeal court raised doubts over the testimony of one of the victims. At a hearing at Bangkok Criminal Court yesterday, the court said there was no evidence to suggest the woman’s passport had been confiscated as she claimed, and that it appeared the victims were free to come and go from their employment, which contradicted their version of events.
The court also pointed out that none of the women had sought help from the police at any stage and that one of them had managed to take a trip to Phuket at the time she maintains she was being held against her will.
Based on these findings, the defendants were cleared of all charges.
SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News
Transport and viewing locations for today’s Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
This morning we wake to a perfect Bangkok day for today’s final act in the Royal Coronation – the Royal Barge Procession. Here’s some travel tips, free transport options and places to watch the procession. The processions starts at 3.30pm.
Travel will be free on all mass transit rail services and selected BMTA bus routes today (December 12), for the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River. The rare and grand event will be presided over by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the final act in this year’s auspicious coronation that took place between May 4-6.
And the weather looks perfect for the grand spectacle.
Sixteen areas, on both banks of the Chao Phraya River, including six with stands, are being provided for spectators. Those attending are advised to dress appropriately for a Royal event, with yellow shirts for men and yellow dresses for women. Please note that black or bright shirts of other colours are prohibited.
Viewing locations on the eastern side of the river…
Wat Rachathiwat Pier, under Rama VIII Bridge, Sam Phraya Park, Santi Chai Prakan Public Park, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, under Phra Pinklao Bridge, along Maha Rat Road, and at Nagaphirom Park.
Eight roads will be closed to traffic from 4.30pm-6pm today. They are…
- Rajinee Road from Pinklao Bridge to Pan Phipob intersection
- Na Phra That Road
- Chan Road
- Na Phra Lan Road
- Maharat Road
- Thai Wang Road
- Rajdamnoen Road
- Sanam Chai Road from Pom Padet intersection to Ror Dor circle
The BTS skytrain, MRT including the Purple Line, Airport Rail Link and the bus rapid transit lane (BRT) operators have announced free rides all day to help people attend the historic event.
The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said about 200 buses on 19 routes will also transport people without charge to locations by the river where people can enjoy the event.
The State Railway of Thailand will also run some free trains…
Train No.320 leaving Ayutthaya for Hua Lamphong at 9.30am and returning train No.321 leaving Bangkok at 8.15pm; train No.322 departing Nakhon Pathom for Thon Buri at 9.55am, and train No.333 leaving Thon Buri for the return at 8pm (information from Bangkok Post).
Train No.326 leaving Chachoengsao for Bangkok at 9.20am and return train No. 325 scheduled to leave Bangkok at 8.05pm; Train No. 4322 leaving Mahachai at 9.35am to Wong Wian Yai station, and the return trip, train No.4347, departing Wong Wian Yai at 8.10pm (information from Bangkok Post).
The royal barge procession is the last in a series of events to mark the coronation of HM the King. The processions starts at 3.30pm, leaving from Wasukree Pier to Wat Arun (the Temple of Dawn), with HM the Queen and royal family members also attending the ceremony.
For security reasons, all spectators will need to pass through security checkpoints and show their ID cards or passports. There’s also a hotline about traffic arrangements available by dialling 1194 around the clock.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Bangkok less popular, Taipei heads the list – World’s favourite city for expats
PHOTO: This year’s #1 city for expats – Taipei, Taiwan – Time Out
Bangkok has dropped from #5 (in 2018) to #20 this year in the annual Expat City Ranking – a big drop from its former position as a darling of the world expat community. But Asian cities continue to dominate the annual global Top 5 in the Expat City Ranking 2019. Italian cities Rome and Milan join Kuwait City at the bottom of this year’s rankings.
Taipei managed to defend its first place from last years list. Kuala Lumpur is rated the best city for getting settled and is second overall. Ho Chi Minh City ranks first in the Finance & Housing Index but third in the overall survey. Singapore and Montreal fill out the top five spots this year.
Bangkok experienced a significant drop compared to the 2018 edition of the list, where the Thai capital ranked 5th worldwide and 4th in Asia.
“Poor environmental management and horrendous traffic conditions eventually took a toll on Bangkok ratings.”
Bangkok, as an “expat-friendly city”, now faces fierce competition with Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City taking the lead ahead of the longtime favourite.
Ranking fifth out of all the cities surveyed in Asia, Bangkok ranks third in the Finance and Housing Index, but the Big Mango’s rankings were shot down by poor scores for environmental quality and political stability. 59% of the respondents in the survey say Bangkok’s environment is poor, and 36% worry about political stability.
Singapore’s fourth place further adds to Asian destinations dominating the Expat City Ranking 2019. The four top cities all do very well regarding finance and housing, with Singapore receiving the “worst” result here – a 15th rank mostly due to the expensive housing in the city-state.
Bangkok, the Thai capital, stays in the top 3 in the Finance & Housing Index for another year although the city has dropped from second place in 2018 to third place in 2019.
With regards to how easy it is to find housing in Bangkok, 80% of respondents give agreeable answers. The ease of finding a new, reasonably priced home appears to be an attractive aspect for expats moving to Bangkok; 58% of respondents find that the housing in the city is affordable.
With its second place in the Expat City Ranking 2019, Kuala Lumpur makes it into the global top 3 after consistently ranking among the top 10 cities in the past few years. Expats rate Kuala Lumpur as the city where it’s easiest to get settled, as well as one of the best cities worldwide when it comes to finance and housing.
Following a 4th place out of 72 cities in 2018, Ho Chi Minh City manages to further improve its result to rank 3rd out of 82 in 2019. Expats rate Vietnam’s most populous city as the best place for finance and housing, with the city ranking first for all but one of the underlying factors. HCMC places second regarding the affordability of housing.
In the Expat Insider 2019 survey, over 20,000 participants were asked not only to rate their respective host country but also to share insights regarding their city of residence. Respondents rated more than 25 different aspects of urban life abroad on a scale of one to seven, with the rating process emphasising expats’ personal satisfaction with these aspects.
SOURCE: Internations.org
