Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective
In his weekly televised show yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said his government has always been concerned about air pollution, especially PM2.5 or microscopic dust particles, which he put down to smog from other countries, traffic jams, burning of farming waste, factory emission and dust from construction sites.
“PM2.5 is dangerous, especially for children, babies, pregnant women and elders, whose immunity is too fragile to tackle the microscopic dust.”
“People should be particularly careful during December as there are no winds or rain to blow away the dust.”
He also urged people not to panic, saying it is necessary to understand all the issues first. He explained that the Cabinet approved a proposal last week to tackle the pollution crisis at four levels.
“We have explained them to all provinces and have asked for coordinated cooperation”.
The premier had previously warned that the authorities would arrest polluting car owners. Meanwhile, an academic was pessimistic about the effectiveness of the measures implemented by the government.
Sumet Ongkittikul, research director at Thailand Development Research Institute told The Nation… “Removing polluting cars from Bangkok streets will not help much as long as diesel-powered vehicles continue plying the streets of the capital.”
Instead, he said, the government should follow China’s way of tackling air pollution in Beijing, where it promoted the use of electric motorbikes and cut down on the number of cars.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking in his weekly TV appearance – Royal Thai Government
Air Pollution
Bangkok’s blue skies return, but light smog lingers
PHOTO: Prae Sakaowan
The air pollution situation around Bangkok has vastly improved in the past 24 hours, returning to more reasonable readings around the city. Certainly most of the city is now reading under 100 and in the ‘moderate’ range of the air pollution scale, according to airvisual.com
Bangkok’s Pollution Control Department reported at 9am today that levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) were measured at 19-52 per cubic metre of air in parts of the inner city. Some of the manufacturing hubs immediately outside Bangkok were getting higher readings.
Whilst the winds remain light (below) around the capital the threat of the poor air quality returning is ever-present. On Monday PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called on the private and public sector to work together to solve Bangkok’s long-term air quality challenges.
Air Pollution
Smog continues to blanket Bangkok and surround provinces
Bangkok and surrounding provinces remain cloaked in dust and smog today, with a red zone reported in Saraburi province, north of Bangkok. The area had a reading of 155, more than three times the World Health Organisation recommended upper limit. But, generally, the air quality has improved, compared to yesterday higher readings.
Several areas in the greater Bangkok area were still covered in palpable air pollution with larger dust particles caused by emissions from vehicles as well as industrial and construction activities adding to the misery of residents.
GRAPHICS: AirVisual.com
The air quality index was orange in more than 30 zones around the capital today, including Sathorn, the business district of Bangkok, which had an air quality index 147 earlier in the day, and Charoen Krung Road with an AQI of 170.
Chaloem Prakiat in Saraburi, meanwhile, moved into a hazardous red, meaning unhealthy air.
A weaker high pressure over China and low wind speeds have caused the concentration of small particulate around the Capital and surrounding suburbs, according to the department.
People are advised to avoid outdoor activities and many have started to wear masks again. The spike in pollution last year led to a shortage of shortage of masks and a boom in the sale of the air purifying products.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Solving Thailand’s smoke haze problems. “Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks.”
Just checking that it’s actually October 1, not April 1…
Thailand’s deputy public health minister has, without a hint of irony, suggested a way to alleviate the haze blanketing parts of Thailand, including swathes of the South and Bangkok.
Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks during the current Vegetarian Festival.
Dr Satit Pitutacha has made the directive and was explained to Siam Rath by Dr Phanphimon Wipulakorn.
She said that Dr Satit is urging shrines to quickly extinguish incense after prayers and make sure that areas where they are lit are kept clean and tidy. Also, poorly ventilated areas should not be used to light incense as this can cause health problems like respiratory illness.
“Choking PM2.5 micron particles could be lessened if people of Chinese descent would use smaller or shorter incense during rituals, prayers and blessings at homes and shrines to mark the Vegetarian Festival.”
So throw away those useless paper face-masks and breath in the fresh air once the Vegetarian Festival is over and those pesky ethnic-Chinese stop buring the intense sticks. Problem solved!
SOURCE: Siam Rath
