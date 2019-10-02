Bangkok’s blue skies return, but light smog lingers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Air Pollution

Bangkok’s blue skies return, but light smog lingers

9 hours ago 

PHOTO: Prae Sakaowan

The air pollution situation around Bangkok has vastly improved in the past 24 hours, returning to more reasonable readings around the city. Certainly most of the city is now reading under 100 and in the ‘moderate’ range of the air pollution scale, according to airvisual.com

Bangkok’s Pollution Control Department reported at 9am today that levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) were measured at 19-52 per cubic metre of air in parts of the inner city. Some of the manufacturing hubs immediately outside Bangkok were getting higher readings.

Whilst the winds remain light (below) around the capital the threat of the poor air quality returning is ever-present. On Monday PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called on the private and public sector to work together to solve Bangkok’s long-term air quality challenges.

Air Pollution

Smog continues to blanket Bangkok and surround provinces

1 day ago

October 1, 2019

Bangkok and surrounding provinces remain cloaked in dust and smog today, with a red zone reported in Saraburi province, north of Bangkok. The area had a reading of 155, more than three times the World Health Organisation recommended upper limit. But, generally, the air quality has improved, compared to yesterday higher readings.

Several areas in the greater Bangkok area were still covered in palpable air pollution with larger dust particles caused by emissions from vehicles as well as industrial and construction activities adding to the misery of residents.

GRAPHICS: AirVisual.com

The air quality index was orange in more than 30 zones around the capital today, including Sathorn, the business district of Bangkok, which had an air quality index 147 earlier in the day, and Charoen Krung Road with an AQI of 170.

Chaloem Prakiat in Saraburi, meanwhile, moved into a hazardous red, meaning unhealthy air.

A weaker high pressure over China and low wind speeds have caused the concentration of small particulate around the Capital and surrounding suburbs, according to the department.

People are advised to avoid outdoor activities and many have started to wear masks again. The spike in pollution last year led to a shortage of shortage of masks and a boom in the sale of the air purifying products.

SOURCE: The Nation

Air Pollution

Solving Thailand’s smoke haze problems. “Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks.”

2 days ago

October 1, 2019

Just checking that it’s actually October 1, not April 1…

Thailand’s deputy public health minister has, without a hint of irony, suggested a way to alleviate the haze blanketing parts of Thailand, including swathes of the South and Bangkok.

Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks during the current Vegetarian Festival.

Dr Satit Pitutacha has made the directive and was explained to Siam Rath by Dr Phanphimon Wipulakorn.

She said that Dr Satit is urging shrines to quickly extinguish incense after prayers and make sure that areas where they are lit are kept clean and tidy. Also, poorly ventilated areas should not be used to light incense as this can cause health problems like respiratory illness.

“Choking PM2.5 micron particles could be lessened if people of Chinese descent would use smaller or shorter incense during rituals, prayers and blessings at homes and shrines to mark the Vegetarian Festival.”

So throw away those useless paper face-masks and breath in the fresh air once the Vegetarian Festival is over and those pesky ethnic-Chinese stop buring the intense sticks. Problem solved!

SOURCE: Siam Rath

Air Pollution

Indonesia’s burning issue – controlling the palm oil giants

2 days ago

October 1, 2019

PHOTOS: Donny Sophandi and AFP

A brutal Indonesian forest fire season blanketed some of south east Asia in choking smog is renewing scrutiny of the country’s major palm oil and paper companies. Activists are accusing them of breaking promises to halt logging.

The monster plantation blazes sent a pall of acrid smoke over the region for weeks, closing schools and airports and causing a spike in respiratory ailments. Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand were the worst affected but the smoke also caused grief for thousands of other Indonesian citizens living around the fires and adjacent islands.

Leading companies have in recent years pledged not to log any more pristine rainforest, not to use burning to clear land and to cut ties with smaller suppliers who don’t abide by their rules, but critics claim such vows now ring hollow.

Annisa Rahmawati, a senior forest campaigner at Greenpeace, says they do not live up to the commitments, and are not addressing the fact that we are now in a climate crisis.

“They are still doing business as usual.”

Industry players, however, insist they have gone to great lengths to stop burning and trees being cut down in their operations. Singapore-listed Wilmar International, the world’s biggest palm oil trader, committed in 2013 to a no-deforestation policy and says it has stopped sourcing from 17 suppliers that did not comply with their rules.

Production of palm oil, used in numerous everyday goods from shampoo to biscuits, has been blamed by environmentalists for driving massive deforestation. Consumer goods companies are paying more attention to where they source palm oil and other materials.

Some of the world’s largest brands, including Nestle and Unilever, pledged in 2010 to reach net zero deforestation within a decade through “responsible sourcing” of cattle, palm oil, soya and other commodities.

But after that pledge was signed, the pace of tree-felling linked to commodities increased dramatically and at least 50 million hectares (123 million acres) of forest worldwide has been destroyed Greenpeace said – an area about the size of Spain.

Fires are used as a cheap way to clear agricultural land in Indonesia every year during the dry season.

Experts say it is hard to know who is responsible for the blazes in the hardest hit areas – Indonesia’s Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo, which are home to myriad companies of varying sizes and numerous small-scale farmers.

Big firms insist they have “no-burn” policies in place and often blame smallholders for starting fires they say then spread to their plantations.

Indonesia has made some arrests over the blazes but in many cases it remains unclear who started the fires – and who ordered them.

While larger companies have vowed not to source from smaller ones that break strict environmental rules, critics say they are not monitoring their supply chains carefully.

“The biggest challenge is the industry-wide lack of traceability of the origins of palm fruit,” said Nur Maliki Arifiandi, from WWF Indonesia.

“This has allowed continuing deforestation, often caused by real smallholders as well as land speculators and rich, powerful people to open more natural forest areas and plant illegal oil palm plantations.”

Some industry watchers say commitments by big firms have helped and official figures show the rate of forest loss in Indonesia declined in recent years.

The burning issue

But critics say problems persist – this week Greenpeace said in a new report that palm oil and pulpwood companies with links to land burned between 2015 and 2018 rarely faced serious government sanctions.

And last year the NGO accused palm-oil giant Wilmar, as well as other consumer brands including Colgate-Palmolive, Hershey, Nestle, and Unilever, of continuing to buy from groups that were destroying the rainforest.

At the end of 2018 Wilmar, Unilever and Mondelez committed to a mapping and monitoring platform for the palm oil sector, which Greenpeace supported at the time as a potential breakthrough in cleaning up supply chains. But the NGO pulled out of the project last month, saying the companies were not serious about the project.

Wilmar insists it sticks to its commitments and says it continues to work towards a supply chain free from deforestation from 2020. Activists however doubt such goals are within reach.

SOURCE: AFP

The Conversation lists key things Indonesia’s President Jokowi can do to fix the problem HERE.

