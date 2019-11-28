US President Trump signs bill protecting Hong Kong rights | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
US President Trump signs bill protecting Hong Kong rights
PHOTO: Voice of America
Despite fears in some corners that he would attempt to veto it, President Trump has signed into law a US bill in support of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. It’s a move that is unlikely to assist in the current negotiations as the trade war between China and the US continues.
AFP reports that Trump had seemed hesitant about signing the bill, anxious to secure at least a partial trade deal with China prior to his campaign for re-election. However, with Congress showing near unanimous support for the bill, added to a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong local elections on Sunday, he was left with little choice but to sign it.
But he made clear his “respect” for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his hopes that both sides would find a way to settle their differences.
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act received overwhelming support from both US Republicans and Democrats. It mandates that the US president must review the territory’s favourable trading status annually and that any threats to Hong Kong citizens’ freedoms could lead to that status being revoked.
It’s unlikely Beijing will be pleased with what they will see as more outsider meddling, with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi already describing the bill as “naked interference in China’s internal affairs.”
AFP reports that earlier this week, the US ambassador to China was summoned to the foreign ministry in Beijing and warned that the US would “bear all the consequences” if the bill was passed.
Trump, anxious to keep pushing ahead in trade deal talks, was quick to play up his close ties with Chinese President Xi and the importance of the trade talks.
“We’re in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever. It’s going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong. I think it will.”
SOURCE: AFP
Hong Kong
China slams US bill on Hong Kong rights
PHOTO: Reuters
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemns the passing by US Congress of a bill designed to protect the rights of Hong Kong citizens, accusing the US of “trying to destroy Hong Kong”.
The Daily Star quotes the minister as saying the bill “indulges violent criminals” and seeks to “muddle or even destroy Hong Kong” with China vowing to retaliate against the US.
The bill defends universal suffrage and freedom from random arrest and allows for sanctions in the event of these principles being violated. It was passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday but must be signed by US President Donald Trump before it can be made law.
Beijing has steadfastly refused to give in to the demands of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, whose action was initially sparked in June by a proposed extradition bill that has now been dropped.
Despite the shelving of that bill, protests have escalated into calls to protect the rights of Hong Kong citizens against what is being seen as greater threats to its freedom coming out of Beijing.
The protests have disrupted Hong Kong significantly, with public transport frequently experiencing a total shut-down and businesses and shops that are seen as pro-China being vandalised. Tourism has also dropped and the financial markets showing signs of softening activity because of the prolonged turmoil.
What started as a peaceful movement has morphed into something violent and relentless, with no sign of surrender on either side.
SOURCE: Daily Star
Hong Kong
US Senate gives unanimous approval to Hong Kong rights bill
PHOTO: FT.com
In a move that makes clear its displeasure over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong freedoms, the US Senate has unanimously backed a bill in support of protecting the rights of the Chinese Special Administrative Region.
As the legislation was passed yesterday, Washington threatened to revoke the special status granted to Hong Kong in retaliation at China’s reaction to the ongoing protests in the city. US lawmakers have also banned the sale of materials being used by Hong Kong authorities against protesters, including tear gas and rubber bullets.
Beijing is not expected to take the latest news well, having made clear its “strong indignation” last month when the US House of Representatives passed a similar bill. Both bills are now expected to be combined and brought before Congress, after which they would be presented to the US President Trump for signing.
Both Republicans and Democrats appear united on the move, with Republican Marco Rubio saying approval of the latest bill sends a clear message to Hong Kong citizens.
“Today, the US Senate sent a clear message to Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms: we hear you, we continue to stand with you, and we will not stand idly by as Beijing undermines your autonomy.”
Meanwhile, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the bill, “makes it clear that the US will stand firmly and unambiguously with the legitimate aspirations of the people of Hong Kong.”
SOURCE: news.rthk.hk
Hong Kong
“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing
Beijing has reacted angrily after a HK court overturned the ban on face masks, popularly used by protesters.
Authorities in China have hit back at the decision by a Hong Kong court to overturn a ban on face masks, insisting that only China can rule on constitutional matters in the territory. AFP reports that such a reaction could fuel further unrest in the territory already unsettled by months of violent protests that show no sign of abating.
Concerns remain among pro-democracy activists at what they see as China’s gradual undermining of the democracy and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” policy in place since the handover from Britain in 1997.
The ban on face masks was brought in last month, with HK chief executive Carrie Lam invoking legislation that had not been used for over 50 years. Activists had been using masks in an attempt to remain anonymous while participating in rallies and often violent protests across the city.
Yesterday, Hong Kong’s high court ruled that the ban on face masks was unconstitutional, a verdict which has rattled Chinese authorities. A parliamentary spokesperson Jian Tiewei says only China had the right to make such a judgment.
“No other institution has the right to make judgements or decisions.”
He added that the court’s finding would have a negative impact on Carrie Lam’s leadership and refused to rule out Beijing retaliating in some way.
With protests and clashes now taking place regularly since June, China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, warns that while Hong Kong authorities attempt to restore order, Beijing will not sit back forever.
“The Hong Kong government is trying very hard to put the situation under control. But if the situation becomes uncontrollable, the central government would certainly not sit on our hands and watch. We have enough resolution and power to end the unrest.”
His statement came as Hong Kong police laid siege to the city’s Polytechnic University, where hundreds of protesters were holed up, using improvised bows and arrows and Molotov cocktails to attack police. Most been arrested, and others managed to escape by abseiling down a bridge to waiting motorbikes. But it’s understood that around 100 protesters still remain on the campus.
SOURCE: france24.com | AFP
