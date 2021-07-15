Connect with us

True wireless earbuds are all the rage today. They’re smaller and cheaper than over-ear headphones, but they still deliver impressive quality to give you an enjoyable experience. Some of them even offer excellent noise cancellation features that are just as effective as over-ear headphones. In fact, the best true wireless earbuds have an ergonomic design that makes them comfortable to wear over long periods and easy to carry around everywhere you go.

With the vast number of true wireless earbuds on the market, finding the best one can seem daunting. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Whether you need wireless earbuds to wear during exercise or a pair with noise-cancelling features to shut out the outside world, here are the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Top 8 True Wireless Earbuds in 2021

1. Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have it all. They boast the most impressive noise cancellation among their competitors, phenomenal sound, solid voice-calling capabilities, and good battery life. In addition, they come with an ergonomic design with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Not only do they look good, but they also feel comfortable even when you wear them for a long time.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.2
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Battery life: 8 hours (ANC on), 12 hours (ANC off), 24 hours (with charging case), 35 hours (with charging case and ANC off)
Charging: Qi-enabled wireless charging
Built-in mic and controls: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿15,526

Performance

Sony gives the WF-1000XM4 a more dynamic and refined sound profile that complements whatever media format you’re listening to, from music and movies to eBooks and podcasts. The earbuds don’t let any rhythms and tempos hang around, or any details go unnoticed, giving you a phenomenal sound experience. Furthermore, the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology in the WF-1000XM4 is impressive and the impact of incidental sound is minimised exceptionally well when you listen to music. Everyday noises like kitchen appliances and doorbells are all made silent as well.

Value and Verdict

Offering an effective combination of performance, ergonomics, and build quality, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is an excellent choice if you’re looking for all-round true wireless earbuds. The sound quality is fantastic, noise-cancelling is excellent, and the battery life is epic. However, we wish that the design provides a more secure fit, so you can use them while running. They’re not the ultimate perfect earbuds, but they’re the best you can find on the market today.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony WF-1000XM4. Image credit: Sony

2. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

If you’re looking for a set of earbuds with very powerful active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds might be your best choice. Bose did a really great job with the QuietComfort Earbuds’ active noise cancellation technology. The earbuds also sound excellent with superb clarity, and they’re incredibly lightweight and comfortable.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.1
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Battery life: 6 hours (18 hours with charging case)
Charging: USB-C
Built-in mic and controls: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿7,500

Performance

The noise cancellation in the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds is exemplary. Just fitting the earbuds already gives you a significant amount of passive noise cancellation. The best thing is, you can customise it and choose between 11 different levels of noise cancellation based on how much of the outside world you want to shut out. Thanks to the earbuds top-class noise cancellation, you can genuinely enjoy the energetic and balanced sound that the earbuds offer without being disturbed. The sound stage is fantastic – every single layer within a track is clear even at a very high volume. No matter what genre you’re listening to, the music will feel like it’s playing around you.

Value and Verdict

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are fantastic all-rounders. They can deliver impressive noise-cancelling and excellent musicality. In addition, they have a comfortable fit, great design, and a quick charge feature. There’s almost nothing we don’t like about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. These buds are not cheap, but they’re truly the best in their class.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Image credit: Bose

3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

For those who put sound quality above all else, then the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the best option for you. These earbuds are Sennheiser’s second attempt at true wireless earbuds, with an improved fit, comfort, and sound quality. On top of that, they also add active noise cancellation.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.2
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Battery life: 7 hours (28 hours with charging case)
Charging: USB-C
Built-in mic and controls: N/A
Price: Start from – ฿9,990

Performance

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds produce one of the most refined sounds you’ll ever hear. Sennheiser claims that the 7mm dynamic driver in the earbuds will create an impressive stereo sound, with deep bass, natural mids, as well as a clear and detailed treble – and the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds prove that these claims are very much valid. Listening to any media file is a pleasure with these earphones. Aside from the excellent sound, the earbuds also boast great battery life and excellent noise cancellation.

Value and Verdict

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is a sensational pair of earbuds. We can’t find anything negative about them, except maybe their steep price. They’re a little more expensive than other wireless earbuds, but with such excellent quality, they’re an investment that won’t disappoint. Therefore, if you can stretch your budget, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless True 2 is worth every penny.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Image credit: Sennheiser

4. Panasonic RZ-S500W

Panasonic isn’t a brand that immediately springs to mind when you think of the best wireless earbuds. However, while most people associate them with high-quality TVs, Panasonic actually offers some impressive true wireless earbuds, such as the Panasonic RZ-S500W. This pair of earbuds comes with a pretty comprehensive spec sheet, such as Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, an Ambient Mode, and twin beamforming microphones.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Battery life: 6.5 hours (13 hours with charging case)
Charging: USB-C
Built-in mic and controls: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿4,740

Performance

The Panasonic RZ-S500W offers a detailed, nuanced, accurate, and transparent sound. Noise cancellation is impressive as well. Upper bass and midrange frequencies, such as nearby conversations, are significantly reduced. Therefore, if you want to use them to avoid noise while travelling, the earbuds will do an outstanding job.

Value and Verdict

If you want a pair of earbuds that can do a bit of everything, the Panasonic RZ-S500W is for you. Since the earbuds come with numerous ear tip options, finding one to fit your ears shouldn’t be an issue.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Panasonic RZ-S500W

Panasonic RZ-S500W. Image credit: Panasonic

5. Apple AirPods Pro

Compared to the original AirPods, Apple’s AirPods Pro offer an improved design with a much better fit. They’re possibly one of the most popular earbuds available on the market today. While they don’t offer the best sound quality, they’re still perfectly satisfactory for most people. In addition, the active noise cancellation is top-class, almost as good as Bose. Those who have other Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, will undoubtedly have a great and seamless experience using the AirPods Pro.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Battery life: 5 hours play time, 19 hours with charging case
Charging: USB-C
Built-in mic and controls: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿6,659

Performance

The AirPods Pro delivers powerful bass, detailed mid and high frequencies, and an adaptive equaliser. Thanks to their noise-isolating design and drivers, the AirPods Pro have more bass than the standard AirPods. The design also helps make the noise cancellation feature more effective, with wind noise and even street noise reduced significantly. If you are in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Pro can hop between devices automatically based on which Apple device you’re using. They also offer spatial audio that delivers immersive surround sound on the iPhone and iPad. In addition, they’re terrific earbuds for making calls.

Value and Verdict

Apple’s AirPods Pro offers a much more premium feeling than the original versions. They might not be the best-sounding earbuds on the market. However, they are still impressive, and they work so efficiently with other Apple products. We also really like that it comes with a feature to record the level of decibels being given to your ears. This feature also helps you understand how much damage you’re doing to your hearing in the long term.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro. Image credit: Apple

6. JBL Reflect Flow

The JBL Reflect Flow earbuds are some of the best sporty wireless earbuds available today. They give you a bass-heavy sound, which is perfect for the gym. They also come with a waterproof IPX7 rating, so you can get through a tough workout or run with no problem. In terms of fit and comfort, the buds come with 3 sets of separate tips, which will give you a secure fit, so they won’t budge even if you go for a run in them.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
Noise-cancelling: No
Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case)
Charging: Micro USB
Built-in mic and controls: N/A
Price: Start from – ฿3,199

Performance

The sound performance of the JBL Reflect Flow is amazing. Almost every track sounds crisp and detailed, providing a pleasing listening experience. Moreover, the bass sounds deep but playful and well-balanced. Bluetooth connection is dependable, and you can connect it to your device easily. In addition, the buds offer 10 hours of battery life, plus 20 more via the case.

Value and Verdict

The Reflect Flow earbuds offer solid performance for the value. They are truly one of the best sports earphones, from the design and the fit to the sound and features. If you’re looking for wireless earbuds to accompany your workout at the gym or a run, then this is the pair for you. Finally, the battery will outlast any long run.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

JBL Reflect Flow

JBL Reflect Flow. Image credit: JBL

7. Redmi Airdots 2

The Redmi Airdots 2 are the perfect budget true wireless earbuds. They come with a dual connection wireless system, a low-latency game mode, and a single dynamic driver configuration with a true wireless connection. With angled nozzles and rounded form factor, coupled with an extremely lightweight feel, the Redmi AirDots 2 are one of the most comfortable earbuds around.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
Noise-cancelling: No
Battery life: 4 hours (12 hours with the case)
Charging: Micro USB
Built-in mic and controls: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿459

Performance

Although the Redmi AirDots 2 is powered by a 7.2mm dynamic driver (half of what you’ll find in the Apple AirPods), they will pleasantly surprise you with great sound quality. Compared to most other earbuds, they are a bit more bass-heavy. However, the bass is still energetic and punchy, thus they are still very much enjoyable. The midrange profile is warm but balanced and crisp. Additionally, they offer the right amount of brightness/darkish mix of highs, which leads to a enjoyable sound.

Value and Verdict

The Redmi Airdots 2 provides good enough sound quality and pretty good battery life with a very affordable price point. Although they aren’t equipped with advanced ANC technology, they can reduce noise effectively. Overall, we think that the Redmi Airdots 2 are the best budget true wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Redmi Airdots 2

Redmi Airdots 2. Image credit: Xiaomi

8. Klipsch T5 True Wireless

The stellar sound and build quality of the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones will impress a lot of people. The design is very interesting, with an aluminium charging case that is shaped like a Zippo lighter. On the other hand, the earbuds themselves are less impressive than the case, but they’re still good looking and comfortable.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Battery life: 8 hours (24 hours with the case)
Charging: USB
Built-in mic and controls: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿3,590

Performance

You can hear the signature Klipsch sound in the Klipsch T5 True Wireless, which is warm, detailed, and soft. The bass is somewhat neutral, while the mids are lush and detailed, so vocals can really shine. The highs are detailed as well, so the earbuds won’t sound harsh even in the higher registers. The Klipsch T5 earbuds are exceptionally reliable in terms of wireless stability. In addition, the battery life is amazing, lasting around 8 hours per charge and the case provides an additional 24 hours.

Value and Verdict

The Klipsch T5 True Wireless is not cheap, but they do offer similar top-class quality as the more expensive earbuds on this list. The design definitely makes it a great choice for those who want to add a bit of rock ‘n’ roll attitude to their kit. The only problem we have with the earbuds are the few tip options, so finding a comfortable fit can be a bit challenging.

Click here to buy now on Lazada.

Klipsch T5 Ture Wireless

Klipsch T5 True Wireless. Image credit: Klipsch

Finding a set of earbuds that sound good to you is important, even if you don’t consider yourself an audiophile. However, the ‘best’ sound can mean different things for different people. Some people may prefer a head-rattling bass, while others like something more balanced. No matter what you prefer, always choose true wireless earbuds with reliable Bluetooth connection and great battery life, which all of the above picks offer.

Prefer to buy over-the-ear headphones instead? Check out our article on the best headphones you can buy in 2021.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

