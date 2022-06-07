With its mindful atmosphere and beautiful surroundings, Thailand has long been a great place to practice the art of yoga. World-class yoga studios continue to blossom in the country, welcoming both dedicated yogis and beginners. There’s no shortage of great options to learn yoga and exchange knowledge with like-minded yogis from across the globe. The yoga studios in the country also come in a range of layouts and locations. Some take advantage of natural surroundings far away from the masses, while others offer oasis-like retreats in the heart of bustling metropolises.

So, if you’re looking for a place to heal your mind, body, and soul in Thailand, here are the best yoga studios you need to consider!

1. Absolute You, Bangkok

With more than 8 locations in Bangkok, Absolute You is the perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The studio was established more than 17 years ago and is now one of the largest yoga centres in Thailand. It was the first yoga studio to bring hot yoga to Bangkok. As a large yoga centre, Absolute Yoga offers a wide range of activities to help you start the day mindfully or unwind after a busy day with tranquillity. You can try almost every type of yoga here, including Hatha yoga, hot series, hot flow, Vinyasa, yin yang, and more. In addition to yoga, you can also take part in numerous other classes like pilates, spinning, and Functional Innovative Training (F.I.T). Although the yoga studios can be found all across Bangkok, the Amarin Plaza branch is the main flagship of the brand. All branches boast modern, spacious, and luxurious studios.

2. Wild Rose Yoga, Chiang Mai

Located in the heart of Chiang Mai, Wild Rose is among the oldest and most established yoga studios in Chiang Mai. The Thai-style yoga house is perfect for yogis of all levels and practices. A range of yoga is available, including Yin yoga, Hatha yoga, Vinyasa morning core yoga class, warrior yoga flow, and more. However, Yin yoga is possibly the most popular class in Wild Rose Yoga. The studio designed every class to help participants feel more aware of their minds and body afterwards. The classes are led by attentive instructors who offer alternative poses to help those trying to tangle their limbs just a little too far for comfort. Additionally, Wild Rose Yoga also provides yoga teaching training.

3. Yoga Republic, Phuket

Only 5 kilometres away from Bang Tao beach, you can find the Yoga Republic. Offering a wide selection of different yoga classes, an experienced team led by Jack Farras is ready to welcome you to an oasis away from your busy daily life. The studio offers hot yang, yin yoga, fly yoga, and fusion flow. For hot yoga, the studio has an innovative heating system that maximises the oxygen in the air, keeping you comfortable at all times. Jack teaches his own fusion flow classes, which combine Vinyasa flow with Iyengar and yin yoga. All yoga classes are held in a modern, well-equipped studio. Post-stretch, you can enjoy a thirst-quenching juice in the juice bar. Additionally, Yoga Republic Phuket also has an outdoor gazebo and indoor chill area for you to rest and relax. There are also retail shops where you can treat yourself to all things yoga.

4. Vikasa, Koh Samui

Vikasa is a luxurious yoga resort on a stunning hillside between Lamai and Chaweng. Although it is a yoga retreat where you can stay for a week or more, the resort also provides drop-in classes with a selection of styles and speeds. The resort is set right by the ocean. Thus, you can enjoy the view of the sparkling blue water while participating in the fantastic classes. With the enchanting surroundings, getting in tune with your body and escaping your daily life is a lot easier! The yoga teachers are experienced professionals who love to pass on the mindful yoga lifestyle to everyone. They are ready to help beginners do poses thoroughly and align correctly. Since the resort has an on-site restaurant, you can try the delicious healthy buffets as well.

5. Iyengar Yoga, Bangkok

As the name suggests, Iyengar Yoga is a studio that specialises in Iyengar Yoga. In fact, it was the first accredited Iyengar studio in Thailand. The yoga here has a strong focus on breathing, detail, and precision. It’s a great place to go if you want to try something a bit different and demanding. Ideally, the classes are more suitable for those who already know the basics of yoga. It can be a little intense for beginners as it can be tricky to hold a precise position for a few minutes at the start. But don’t worry, the studio does offer various levels of practice, and the teachers are very patient.

6. Yoga at the Four Seasons Chiang Mai

If you’re looking for a tranquil and luxurious place to practice yoga, the Four Seasons Resort in Mae Rim is perfect for you. The resort has a yoga studio called “Yoga Barn,” which provides daily private and public classes. The classes are led by the talented Dheeraj Singh Patwal, the resort’s resident yogi. The goal of each yoga class is to help you strengthen your body, breath properly, find your inner calm, and rebalance your nervous system. Sunrise Yoga and Hatha Yoga are the two main yoga classes here. The 60 minutes sunrise yoga starts at 7.00 am every day. It may improve your strength, balance, and flexibility through a series of energising postures. On the other hand, Hatha yoga is a private session designed to suit your needs.

You’ll never run out of beautiful spaces to practice yoga in Thailand. However, we think the six mentioned above are the best yoga studios Thailand has right now.

