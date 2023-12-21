Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket 2023

PHOTO: Christmas Eve Dinner at Pinto Restaurant

The jingle bells start to ring and the fairy lights begin to twinkle, Christmas is almost here! If you’re spending Christmas in Phuket, you’ll be happy to know that the island is teeming with restaurants ready to serve a yuletide feast for you and your kin. From expansive buffets to elegant set menus, here are the best Christmas brunches and dinners in Phuket for a very merry time.

1. InterContinental Phuket Resort

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

Christmas Day Brunch: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Christmas Day Dining: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 22:00

Where: 333, 333/3 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, 3, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Pinto Rstaurant: 3,650++ THB per person

Tengoku Restaurant: 4,650++ THB per person

Jaras Restaurant: 4,250++ THB per person

hom Restaurant: 4,750++ per person

Take your whole family out for a festive feed at InterContinental Phuket Resort. The hotel has curated a range of festive brunches and dinners in its various restaurants. For a lavish Christmas Eve dinner, head to Pinto Restaurant. Here, you’ll be treated to an international buffet featuring seafood on ice, pasta, pizza, and classic Christmas menus.

But if the idea of traditional turkey fills you with horror, you might do better at Tengoku Restaurant. The Japanese restuarnt serves up a mouthwatering seven-course set menu. With dishes like Sweet Prawn Caviar, Snow Crab Croquette, and Beef Tongue Stew, you can expect an explosion of flavour in every bite. Looking for a taste of the Andaman Sea instead? Then Jaras Restaurant is for you. Their Thai Set Menu, including dishes like Andaman Local Ama Ebi Pomelo and Phuket Lobster Red Curry, is the epitome of tropical Christmas. Don’t forget to revisit Jaras on Christmas Day for brunch where they offer everything from Australian wagyu to roasted turkey and dessert.

If a cozy and intimate Christmas Eve dinner is what you’re after, hom Restaurant is the perfect place to go. But if you prefer feeling the sand between your toes as you celebrate, there’s no better place to go than 333 at The Beach.

2. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00

Christmas Day Dinner: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 18:00

Where: 231 Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at the Main Pool: 3,200++ THB per person

Four Course Menu at Andaman Grill: 3,500++ THB per person

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet: 2,800++ THB per person

Start your Christmas Eve with an extra dose of festive cheer at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s M Beach Club. Their special Christmas cocktails, coupled with a DJ’s special music performance, will instantly make you feel holly jolly.

After that, make your way to JW Marriott’s Christmas Eve Gala Dinner Buffet. The luxe spread will be served at the Main Pool, so you can enjoy seafood-themed dishes under the starry night sky. And while your taste buds dance to the flavours, a band and special performances will serenade you. Plus, there will be a surprise guest appearance. However, if you’re looking for a more elegant celebration, Andaman Grill offers an exceptional four-course set menu.

Then, wrap your Christmas celebrations perfectly with the Christmas Day Dinner Buffet at M Beach Club. Treat yourself to a lavish buffet featuring local delicacies, a fresh oyster bar, a BBQ station, authentic Indian cuisine, chilled seafood, and a holiday-themed Carvery. There will be a dedicated area just for the little ones, too. And as you savour the flavours, delight in the harmonious melodies of carol singers and an enchanting fire show.

3. Four Points by Sheraton Patong

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 to 22:00

Christmas Day Dinner: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 18:00 to 22:00

Where: 198/8-9 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 2,699 THB per person

‘Tis the season for a bountiful Christmas buffet feast, and Four Points by Sheraton Patong might just be the perfect place to go. The hotel’s Chao Leh Kitchen is serving up a BBQ Seafood Buffet on both Christmas Eve and Day. Expect an array of festive delights, such as roasted turkey, prime ribs, sushi and sashimi, homemade pasta, noodle soup, and seafood on ice. Moreover, you’ll find a Tex-Mex corner, a live BBQ station, and delectable desserts, so be sure to wear your stretchiest pants!

Not only will you indulge in delectable cuisine, but you’ll also have the chance to rub shoulders with the star of the season, Santa Claus himself! The evening will be complete with melodious carol singing and fun-filled activities for kids, setting a truly festive ambience.

4. The Surin Phuket

When: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 19:00

Where: 118 Soi Hat Surin 8, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand –Google Maps

How much: 4,600++ THB per person (including a glass of champagne)

Does Roasted Black Angus Striploin, Red Wine Marinated Slow Roasted Bone in Leg of Boar, and Herb Crusted Venison Tenderloin sound good to you? If yes, flock to The Surin Phuket for a delicious feast by the sea on Christmas Eve. In addition to the delightful mains, the hotel also serves up an extravagant feast that touches all corners of the world. Gorge fresh seafood on ice, savour artisanal cheese from their counter, or nibble on the finest selection of sushi and sashimi – your options are endless!

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, head to the dessert counter. From classic Christmas Cookies and Eggnog to Mango Sticky Rice and Cherry Panna Cotta, it’ll make any sweet tooth swoon. And if these sweet treats aren’t enough to satisfy your sugar rush, enjoy their delicious ice cream sundaes, dip into the chocolate fountain, or taste some delicious crepe at the crepe station. Plus, a live trio band will entertain you with the melodies you love as you enjoy your meal. It will be a memorable night full of delicious food, laughter and music – just the ideal way to spend your Christmas Eve!

5. Angsana Laguna Phuket

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:30

Christmas Day Brunch: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 11:30 – 15:30

Where: 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn road Cherngtalay, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand –Google Maps

How much:

Azura: 899++ THB per person

Bodega & Grill: 2,400++ per person

The Beachfront: 3,200++ THB per person (including one glass of sparkling wine)

Christmas at Angsana Laguna Phuket is set to be brimming with heartwarming moments to cherish. Over at Azura, the hotel’s Italian and Mediterranean restaurant, their very own Chef Giordano has meticulously put together a Christmas feast highlighting a traditional Italian celebration. Therefore, prepare your taste buds for an exploration of authentic Italian and Mediterranean tastes.

Bodega & Grill offers a different Christmas dining experience but is equally as festive. Their three-course set menu includes succulent grilled meats that’ll make your mouth water and indulgent sweet treats you won’t be able to resist. Additionally, a duo live band and Christmas carols will be your back sound throughout your meal.

For a feast by the beach, the Coastal Christmas Buffet at The Beachfront is not to be missed. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread full of bacon bites, sushi, homemade gnocchi, kebabs and an assortment of delectable desserts. And with live food stations and traditional Christmas dishes, you’re in for a joyful feast. Plus, get ready for a special visit from Santa Claus himself!

Come back to Azura on Christmas Day for a festive family brunch like no other. Delight in the scrumptious buffet, sway to the rhythm of the live band and enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool afterwards. The hotel has prepared a special corner for the kids where Santa will be making an appearance. And the adults can release all that holiday stress at the massage corner.

6. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 to 22:00

Christmas Day Lunch: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 to 15:00

Where: 1 Soi Surin, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Dinner: 1,650 THB net per person

Christmas Day Lunch: 1,250 THB net per person

Christmas Eve Dinner truly sparkles at Krua Talad Yai, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town’s signature restaurant. Not only can you experience a tropical Santa meet-and-greet, but there are also Christmas carols and a live music performance. As for the food? They’re serving up all your holiday favourites, including roasted turkey, clove-studded honey-roasted ham, and herb-crusted roasted Argentinian ribeye beef.

But that’s not even the half of it. There will also be a selection of seafood on ice, Japanese delights, and a charcuterie & cheese board. And let’s not forget about dessert; because what’s a Christmas celebration without some sweet indulgence?

Christmas Day at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is all about family! Their Vibrant Christmas Day Family Set Lunch is the perfect feast to enjoy after unwrapping all your holiday gifts. You’ll get to delight in a sharing-style spread of roasted turkey, a seafood platter, an antipasti board, assorted Christmas desserts, and more. In addition, kids will have a blast with numerous fun activities and Santa Claus’ special visit.

7. Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

When:

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 to 22:00

Christmas Day Brunch: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:30 to 15:30

Where: 44, 5 Sakdidesh Road, Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner: 2,990 THB per adult

Christmas Day Brunch: 2,290 THB per adult

Come together with family and friends at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort’s Aqua Restaurant for their Blue Christmas Eve Dinner. Savour the flavour of the season, such as Honey Glazed Pork Ham and Roasted Turkey. Moreover, you can also dive into seafood on ice, a selection of Thai specialities, and a variety of international dishes. Dessert at Aqua Restaurant is a special occasion, too.

You’ll be thrilled to see the range of sweet treats on offer, such as Christmas log, English fruit cake, and Christmas cake. In addition, there’s a special corner just for kids with loads of yummy options, including a chocolate fountain with all sorts of toppings.

If you want a mixture of sun, sand, and Santa to celebrate Christmas Day, then the Edge Beach Club is where you should be. Their fun-filled brunch offers a combination of scrumptious food, stunning ocean vistas, and a festive atmosphere for the whole family.

On the menu are holiday favourites like succulent Roasted Turkey and Yorkshire pudding. However, they’re also serving up an International fest featuring delicious dishes like grilled red snapper, a delectable charcuterie platter, a seafood boat, sushi and sashimi, and a BBQ selection. The dessert selection will be full of all the Christmas classics like log cake, stollen, and pudding. They will also have a live dessert station whipping up crepe Suzette with X-mas orange ragout. And for the little guests, there’s a special buffet just for them.

8. Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:30 to 22:30

Christmas Day Brunch: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:30 to 16:00

Where: 16, 12 Moo 6 Kamala, Amphur Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Dinner: 3,000++ THB per person

Christmas Day Brunch: 1,490++ per person

Spend Christmas Eve merrily and dine under the stars at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort’s Pool House Kitchen. On Christmas Eve, they will be laying out must-have Christmas staples, like roast turkey and honey-glazed ham. But if you want to spice things up, check out their live grill station with fresh seafood and local Thai favourites. Wrap up your meal with all the festive desserts, like gingerbread cookies, coconut crème brûlée, and rum balls. To top it all off, there will be Christmas carols, a live band, and even Santa Claus himself!

Christmas Day will be just as jolly at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. They’ve crafted a feast to remember for brunch. The menu is a mix of traditional Christmas dishes with a couple more creative and international ones thrown in there as well. Kick off the feast with the classics, like beef braised in mulled wine and succulent pork loin.

Then, move on to the live taco and seafood grill stations where you’ll find lobster, tiger prawns, and calamari. And just when you think you couldn’t possibly eat another bite, make room for the Christmas pudding and cheesecake or dip into the delightful chocolate fountain. Vegetarians aren’t left out as well since they’ve got an array of choices on offer, such as scrumptious vegetable lasagna and zesty paella. Of course, Santa Claus and a live band will be there to keep the festive spirit high!

9. Noku Phuket

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:30 to 22:00

Christmas Brunch Buffet: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 11:00 to 14:00

Where: 48, 13 Village No. 6 Soi Sai Namyen, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Dinner: 2,900++ THB per person

Christmas Brunch Buffet: 2,700++ THB per person

If you’ve been dreaming of experiencing the true magic of Christmas, head to Noku Phuket for their three-course Christmas Eve Dinner. The glamorous interiors, festive decorations, and the melodic rhythm of house Christmas music will fill your senses as soon as you walk in, offering a hint at what’s in store.

Your dinner will start with welcome drinks and continue with three courses carefully curated by their top chef. Moreover, get ready to welcome a surprise visit from Santa himself, which is bound to add an extra dash of magic and excitement to your celebrations. It’s indeed a feast not simply for the stomach, but also for the soul!

On Christmas Day, treat your palate to Noku Phuket’s delectable buffet spread that promises a variety of delicious dishes made from the freshest ingredients. But aside from the food, there’s more to look forward to! The festive cheer doubles as the jolly old man himself will be making his way from the North Pole just to join the brunch. And there will be a musical treat that will surely set your heart aglow. Enjoy live performances of beloved Christmas carols by talented students from Yamaha Music School, Phuket.

10. Mövenpick Myth Hotel Patong Phuket

When: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:30 to 22:30

Where: 27/9 Rat U Thit 200 Pee Road Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 3,430 THB net per person (include 1 glass of sparkling wine)

For a Christmas Eve Dinner that kids will absolutely adore, go to Atrio Restaurant at Mövenpick Myth Hotel Patong Phuket. Full of festive fun and cheer, the evening is set to be nothing sort of magical. The event includes an anticipated visit from the man of the season, Santa Claus. Little ones can also enjoy face painting and appreciate the balloon artistry by the renowned Bozzo. Furthermore, live soulful saxophone and enchanting violin performances promise to fill the air with holiday spirit.

When it comes to food, Atrio Restaurant will spoil you with their specially curated five-course menu. Prepared to perfection by their talented Chef Hugo, each dish truly encapsulates the joy and warmth of the holiday season.

What a bright time, it’s the right time to eat as much as you want! These 10 restaurants in Phuket are all set to cater to your most decadent Christmas cravings. Be sure to act fast, though, because the tables are always in high demand.

