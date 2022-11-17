The three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island

Many travellers only dream of visiting a tropical island, let alone actually living on one. But, for those who are determined to make their dreams a reality, we have the top three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island in Thailand. The southern jewel beholds a stunning aquatic wonderland, complete with its own cultural fusion of long-time Thai locals and expats alike.

As Koh Samui is a fully-functioning island, complete with multiple international hospitals, schools, and 5-star hotels, those who land here at the most beautiful airport in the world (as many call it), seemingly never seem to call another place their true home. Here, we have the best and most unique features of being an expat on this stunning island.

The expat community

It is no joke that once you stay around the island long enough, you will meet people from all walks of life. And, to know that they are your neighbours, certainly adds a bit of flare to your everyday life on the island. Those who have been around the island for years will attest to the island feeling like its own world. And, the rumours of the expat community being likened to that of an international family are true. From group gatherings to school kids meeting up on the weekends (and parents too), the island has its secret meetup spots that make life that much more interesting.

Access to amazing hotels

This may not be true for everyone who lives on the island, or maybe they don’t know that this is actually a ‘thing,” but it is tried and tested by many locals. A fun secret about being an expat on the island is that you can literally walk into any hotel and be treated as a guest. The best thing about this is that you can enjoy world-class facilities without paying a hefty price tag to stay the night.

A large number of long-term expats have cracked the secret of waltzing into 5-star hotels only to be greeted by friendly staff smiles, restaurant/bar menus, and a glistening swimming pool that leads up to impeccable beaches. Although it certainly doesn’t work for every person that lives on the island, it is well-known enough by local Thais and expats alike to be a highly-prized feature of island life.

The beaches as your backyard playgrounds

As with any person living near the ocean, the beach is, perhaps, the biggest reason why people choose to move to places such as Koh Samui. Not only are the beaches here absolutely stunning, but they are also within minutes of a large majority of the homes, thanks to the characteristically circular shape of an island. Regardless of where you live on the island, a beach is almost certainly within 10 minute’s drive or less.

And, it goes without saying that expats almost always centre weekend activities at or near the beaches as Thailand can get quite toasty many months of the year. It doesn’t take much to convince anyone that island life on Koh Samui is a good way to live with exotic beaches serving as a playground for kids and adults alike!

Although there are many other reasons to make the switch to island living, these are the top reasons that have potential expats sinking their sun-kissed toes into the warm, powdery-soft sands of Koh Samui island and calling it their new home. From freshly squeezed coconuts on the beach to unfettered access to 5-star hotels, the island is known for transforming breezy days into relaxing, peaceful nights.